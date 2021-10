This story was originally published on Mar 16, 2021 and last updated on Sep 27, 2021. Square Enix preps Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero's Bonds for launch. Square Enix revealed Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero's Bonds last year, but at the time, the game was only slated for a Japanese release. As of this morning, we now know the game is coming to the West with an English translation in tow. It's already listed on the Play Store for pre-registration, and a closed beta will kick off on April 7th, which you can sign up for on the official website.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO