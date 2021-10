Tottenham got back to winning ways with an important 2-1 victory over Aston Villa Spurs had lost their last three Premier League games to an aggregate of 9-1 and the pressure was beginning to grow on Nuno Espirito Santo following a dismal performance in last week’s north London derby defeat to Arsenal.But Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s strike and an own goal by Matt Targett got the job done as Spurs go into the international break on a positive note.Just what we needed! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EwOfSNFP5s— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 3, 2021It would only have been sweeter had Harry Kane been able to break...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO