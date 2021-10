The internet lost its collective mind yesterday when it discovered that Grimes could read. Fresh from a “semi-separation” from Elon Musk, Grimes was papped out and about reading The Communist Manifesto by Karl Marx. It was a hoot and a half, and Twitter did what Twitter do, namely, made a lot of memes about it. Grimes claimed to be trolling on Instagram, writing “Full disclosure I’m still living with e and I am not a communist (although there are some very smart ideas in this book…” If you are getting stalked, you might as well have some fun with it.

