Kentucky State

Kentucky driver who killed mother and her two children gets probation, no prison time

By associatedpress
 5 days ago
A Kentucky man has been sentenced to six years of probation for a fiery highway crash that killed an Evansville woman and her two children.

A Vanderburgh County judge sentenced Damon R. Busby, of Henderson, Kentucky, last week, and ordered him to wear an electric monitoring device for the first four years of his sentence.

Busby had pleaded guilty to three felony counts of reckless homicide in the September 2020 crash that killed Crystal Lawrence, 36, and her two children, Abigail, 15, and Chase, 6, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.

The Evansville woman’s minivan was stopped at a red light at an intersection on U.S. 41 when Busby’s pickup truck hit their vehicle from behind at a high rate of speed, police said.

Evansville police reviewed a dashboard video taken from a nearby semi-truck and found that Busby’s brake lights were never illuminated before the impact.

The minivan and the pickup burst into flames upon impact, police said.

Brenda Anderkin
5d ago

I don't understand this. He was driving recklessly going 40 miles above speed limit and he didn't even hit his brakes and he gets parole???

Sis V Swann
5d ago

that's awful. a FELONY? AND no prison time? ya get more Time for animal cruelty. I'm feeling so bad for her family.

m k
5d ago

As a father, you know what you have to do. Take care of business because justice was not served.

