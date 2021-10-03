CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Stoops stays humble after program-defining win: 'We've got to go back to work'

By Simon Gibbs about 8 hours
Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats did far more than advance to 5-0 on the 2021 campaign, move up to No. 16 on the AP poll and defeat the No. 9 Florida Gators at home. Kentucky did what seemed like a far-fetched, impossible conclusion not too long ago — in beating the Florida Gators at home, Stoops picked up the program’s first such win since the Wildcats last beat the Gators at home in 1986.

Related
247Sports

Dan Mullen praises job Mark Stoops has done with Kentucky program

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops told the SEC Network's Paul Finebaum back in the spring he was more confident than ever in the direction of the UK program. "I feel more confident right now than I ever have in the program," Stoops said. "That doesn't mean it's going to automatically translate to more wins. We have to go play the games. We have a lot of work to do between now and then but I feel very, very good about where our program is. The players that we have in our program, the development, the culture that we have. I love our players, I love our team and our organization. I feel like there are so many things in place that it gives me a lot of confidence.
KENTUCKY STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops reacts to Kentucky's upset win over Florida

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats pulled off a monumental win Saturday night, as they held on to defeat Florida 20-13 at home to move to 5-0 on the season. The 10th-ranked Gators had a chance to tie the game late in the 4th quarter but were stymied by the Kentucky defense in the red zone to end the game, culminating with an incomplete pass from Emory Jones on 4th-and-8 that sent the crowd at Kroger Field into pandemonium.
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops comments on Kentucky's narrow road win at South Carolina

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats are 4-0 and 2-0 in SEC play, but these past 2 games haven’t been easy against FCS Chattanooga and at South Carolina on Saturday night. But, wins are wins, and even with the Wildcats’ struggles, they’ll head back to Lexington with a perfect record with big smiles on their faces.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Mark Stoops broke Kentucky's school record for SEC wins

Move over, Fran. There is a new record-holder in the Kentucky Football history books. With Saturday’s win at South Carolina, Mark Stoops passed Fran Curci for SEC wins by a Kentucky Football head coach. Stoops tied Curci at 25 victories with the win over Missouri two weeks ago and he got his 26th two weeks later, today, at South Carolina.
KENTUCKY STATE
aseaofblue.com

Mark Stoops and Cats recap history-making win, plus postgame notes

Mark Stoops added to his legacy on Saturday night as he broke another record for the Kentucky Wildcats football program. In the 16-10 win over South Carolina on Saturday night, Stoops picked up his 26th SEC win which passes Fran Curci (1973-1981) for the most in program history. Here is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
aseaofblue.com

Mark Stoops speaks on 6 UK players cleared; they’ve been practicing since last Monday

Earlier today, all charges against the six Kentucky Wildcats football players were dropped, as a Lexington grand jury decided against indicting them. Mark Stoops revealed to the media on Tuesday night that those six players — Vito Tisdale, RJ Adams, Joel Williams, JuTahn McClain, Dru Phillips, and Earnest Sanders — had returned to practice last Monday for a re-acclimation process.
nationofblue.com

Mark Stoops previews Florida and more

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops met with the media earlier this week to preview Saturday’s game against Florida. Check out what Coach Stoops had to say about the Gators and more:
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Mark Stoops jokes about Waka Flocka's presence in upset win

Last night, Mark Stoops couldn’t hide his excitement following Kentucky’s victory over the Florida Gators. The stars came out for the Wildcats, as rapper Waka Flocka Flame was seen rushing the field in Lexington. In his post-game press conference, Stoops joked about Waka Flocka’ presence in his team’s upset victory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Mark Stoops, Vince Marrow call KSR Postgame Show after Florida win

It’s not a big Kentucky Football win without a call from Mark Stoops and/or Vince Marrow on the KSR Postgame Show. Both coaches took a break from their celebrations to chat with Matt about the 20-13 win over No. 10 Florida. If you were celebrating yourself and didn’t hear it live, don’t worry; we’ve got you covered.
NFL
On3.com

Mark Stoops sends heartfelt message to fans following upset win

Kentucky pulled off its first win over Florida in Lexington since 1986, thanks in large part to the home-field environment. With a capacity crowd of 61,632, Wildcats fans were loud all night, causing problems for Florida’s offense. The 20-13 upset win over No. 10 Florida improved the Wildcats to 5-0...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Kentucky football: Mark Stoops talks what his team should be ranked after win over No. 10 Florida

The Kentucky Wildcats moved to 5-0 on the season after last night's 20-13 win over No. 10 Florida. The Gators are now 3-2 on the year with losses to Alabama and Kentucky. Wildcats quarterback Will Levis completed seven of 17 passes for 87 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the win. Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. paced the offense with 19 carries for 99 yards and one touchdown. Wan'Dale Robinson caught four of Levis' completed passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.
On3.com

On3.com

