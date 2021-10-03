Mark Stoops stays humble after program-defining win: 'We've got to go back to work'
Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats did far more than advance to 5-0 on the 2021 campaign, move up to No. 16 on the AP poll and defeat the No. 9 Florida Gators at home. Kentucky did what seemed like a far-fetched, impossible conclusion not too long ago — in beating the Florida Gators at home, Stoops picked up the program’s first such win since the Wildcats last beat the Gators at home in 1986.www.on3.com
Comments / 0