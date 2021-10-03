Mark Stoops stays humble after program-defining win: 'We've got to go back to work'

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops told the SEC Network's Paul Finebaum back in the spring he was more confident than ever in the direction of the UK program. "I feel more confident right now than I ever have in the program," Stoops said. "That doesn't mean it's going to automatically translate to more wins. We have to go play the games. We have a lot of work to do between now and then but I feel very, very good about where our program is. The players that we have in our program, the development, the culture that we have. I love our players, I love our team and our organization. I feel like there are so many things in place that it gives me a lot of confidence.

