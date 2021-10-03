CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Georgia Ruling Party Wins Local Election After Arrest of Former President

 5 days ago

MOSCOW — Georgia's ruling party won a commanding lead in a municipal election held a day after the arrest of former President Mikheil Saakashvili, who had returned from exile to support the opposition. The ruling Georgian Dream party won 46.7% of the votes to 30.7% for the United National Movement...

