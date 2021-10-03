CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Most employers are monitoring your online activity. ‘Tattleware’ makes it worse

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tom Miller
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3djR34_0cG49W9U00

AUSTIN, Texas ( KXAN ) – The thought of your boss checking in on you every minute just to make sure you’re still working at your desk may sound like a nightmare scenario, but for many, it’s their reality.

This tool is already being used by employers all over the country with remote workers, and it’s becoming more common as the pandemic drags on.

In fact, a survey from earlier this year found 78% of employers reported using employee-monitoring software to track worker performance and/or online activity.

‘Not Brian Laundrie’: Lookalike goes viral on TikTok as he tries to clear his name

However, the software that enables employers to monitor their workers and using it to constantly keep tabs on them has several less-than-flattering names, with “tattleware” and “bossware” being among them.

Texas-based ActiveOps designs this type of monitoring software. CEO Spencer O’Leary said it has productive uses, but companies can also abuse it.

“Some organizations have decided they want to measure every second of every minute of every day of an employee’s working time,” he said. “They’re the type of organization that wants to entrap their workforce.”

Unsurprisingly, employees don’t like this.

That same survey mentioned above found that 59% of employees report feeling stress and/or anxiety about their employers using these monitoring tools.

McRib is back! Here’s when you’ll be able to get it

“Employees vote with their feet,” O’Leary said. “Some employers have decided not to tell their employees that they’re doing these things [and] when they do find out, and they will, they’re just voting with their feet and leave to work for somebody else.”

O’Leary said it’s much more valuable to simply measure what gets done by the end of the day, rather than whether or not an employee is constantly sitting at their desk.

“Production, how much work I get done, and well-being, making sure the employees are okay — if employers do that, I think this level of monitoring can be a real positive experience for everybody.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Are your children safe online? Bark and Cricket offer monitoring app to parents

Children’s safety while online has been a major concern for some time now, and companies are increasingly trying to take a proactive role in managing the risk. Cricket Wireless and Bark Technologies are the latest example. They are offering the free and discounted use of their parental monitoring app, called Bark, which helps families to better understand and safely monitor their children during their everyday online activities.
KIDS
Scrubs Magazine

Nurses Are In Short Supply. Employers Worry Vaccine Mandate Could Make It Worse

When Pam Goble first heard that President Biden was mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers, she had one thought: It’s about time. Goble is owner and CEO of Ability Home Care, a pediatric home health care agency serving 900 children in San Antonio, Texas. She did not impose her own vaccine mandate even as the delta variant drove a spike in COVID-19 cases among her employees and the families they serve.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
countynewsonline.org

Report: Monitoring online student activity may create privacy disparities

School systems’ monitoring practices for student online activity may be leading to disproportionate disciplinary practices or intruding on students’ privacy, according to a new report from the Center for Democracy & Technology. Students in lower-income school districts, for instance, are subjected to more monitoring because they are more likely to...
EDUCATION
theridgewoodblog.net

Digital.com Survey Reveals 60 Percent of Employers Use Monitoring Software to Track Activities of Remote Workers

Ridgewood NJ, Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has published findings from a new survey analyzing the use of monitoring software to keep track of remote employee activity. Research experts examined responses from 1,250 employers with some or all employees working from home.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Fast Company

AI is monitoring your micro-expressions: Here’s how this benefits employers

You may think you’re sitting absolutely still, but your face is almost constantly engaged in micro-expression. When you answer a question, or even just listen to someone else talk, the curve of a lip, lift of the eyebrows, and even the amount you blink can all give off information about your personality. These micro-expressions are likely going a mile a minute during an interview, but each one happens within milliseconds. If you glance away, you might not catch them.
ENGINEERING
CBS Minnesota

‘No One Else Is Willing To Take That Vaccine’: Committee Hears Concerns About Plunging Staff Levels Over Mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A committee heard concerns that workers are leaving nursing homes and state jobs because they must be vaccinated or get tested regularly. Minnesota has about 36,000 state workers, and 26,000 of them report to offices and workplaces — and therefore must be vaccinated. Abbie Tiemann, a certified nursing assistant, described plunging staff levels at the nursing home she worked at, which she did not name. “At our facility, we currently have a 40% to 45% vaccination rate for staff,” Tiemann said. “We’ve come to the point where no one else is willing to take that vaccine. I am one of...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Weather#Software#Tattleware#Activeops#Mcrib
Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Bill Gates and Population Control: Using Vaccines to Control the population?

Amid reports of several deaths in Norway after the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine, a viral Facebook message claims that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wants to reduce the world population through forced vaccination. The Facebook post shows an old newspaper article to substantiate the claim. Several Facebook users have posted...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
southarkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Payments Now Heading Your Way

Federal stimulus checks have been issued throughout different states to assist American households with their rising costs. For low- and middle-income families, these monetary advantages provide a cash boost and instant assistance. A fourth stimulus check may be on your way, depending on where you reside. Government authorities and legislators...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

37 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

Income is the most important aspect of retirement planning, and Social Security is the biggest income source for most retirees. If you're approaching your golden years, it's wise to take inventory of your cash needs and sources of income. That planning will help you determine the best age to take Social Security benefits, how to spend down your 401(k) or IRA, and how to structure your pension payouts. You need to understand the tax implications of any retirement income decisions you make, so it's important to figure out how your state taxes Social Security.
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

3 Social Security Secrets for Even Bigger Checks

You have the power to raise your Social Security benefit. The higher your benefit, the more flexibility you'll have during retirement. These secrets could be your ticket to a more generous benefit for life. The higher a Social Security benefit you lock in, the more monthly income you'll have to...
BUSINESS
IBTimes

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Direct Payment Necessary For Group With Unprecedented Pressure

Many Americans have made it clear that they would find another stimulus check beneficial when it comes to how the money helps them navigate their lives following the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, a new petition asking for payments has fully singled out one specific segment of the population, detailing that another $1,400 check would be most beneficial to them as inflation continues to cause prices to soar.
BUSINESS
weareiowa.com

Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
INTERNET
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

866
Followers
342
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy