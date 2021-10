The Appalachian culture is rich in history and custom. Many beliefs and traditions, such as snake-handling Christians, are often viewed as strange by the mainstream. The Sin-Eater was a societal outcast and would be summoned upon the death of a loved one, to come wearing their dark cloak and hood and cloak and eat a meal that had been placed upon the corpse, usually reciting whispered lines, thus absolving the deceased of all their worldly sins, thereby affording them passage into heaven rather than being damned to wander the world.

