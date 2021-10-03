CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

AWAY: The Survival Series Comes At You With An AR Experience…

Cover picture for the articleThere is something about having a gaming experience that allows you to take what is happening in the real world as you explore what could happen if things don’t change. It can allow you to see things from the other side of things to even a different perspective altogether. With AWAY: The Survival Series, you get to star in your own personal nature documentary as you play as a Sugar Glider gliding through the forest, avoiding any enemies, and even hunt your own prey all while having a narrator describe your every move. But what if, not only you could experience the game on screen, but off-screen as well? In a partnership with developer Breaking Walls and publisher, Perp Games, The United Nations, and Play4thePlanet Green Game Initiative, the experience is going to the next step.

