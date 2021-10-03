CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Algeria shuts airspace to French military planes as feud worsens

By William Horobin and Ania Nussbaum, Bloomberg News
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlgeria closed its airspace to French military planes, escalating a row between the North African nation and its former colonial ruler over comments attributed to President Emmanuel Macron. Two planned logistical support flights heading to Africa’s Sahel region were denied permission to cross Algeria on Sunday morning and have been...

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.N. fears 'imminent attack' in Myanmar after army build-up

GENEVA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights office said on Friday it is concerned the military in Myanmar could be preparing an imminent attack aimed at its opponents amid a build-up of heavy weapons and troops in areas of the country where the internet has also been shut down.
MILITARY
WDBO

Algeria blasts French leader, bans flights, recalls diplomat

ALGIERS, Algeria — (AP) — Algeria has refused permission for France to fly military planes in its airspace and announced the recall of its ambassador from Paris in the wake of what it said were “inadmissible” comments attributed to French President Emmanuel Macron. This weekend's sharp escalation in tensions also...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Guardian

Macron in visa cuts row as Algeria summons French envoy

The Algerian foreign ministry has summoned the French ambassador for talks in “formal protest” against France’s decision to sharply reduce the number of visas granted to Algerian nationals, as opposition parties in Paris accused Emmanuel Macron of using the row to court rightwing voters. The French government announced this week...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: China shows military planes at Zhuhai air show

Visitors to China's major air show are getting a closeup look at the nation's latest military aircraft at the six-day event that runs through Sunday in southern China's Guangdong province.The military's “August 1st” Aerobatic Team streamed red, blue and yellow smoke trails across the skies as its planes flew in formation at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition. The annual show in Zhuhai was postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.On the ground, visitors swarmed around the J-16D electronic warfare plane, a military attack helicopter and the hulking Y-20A transport aircraft.The ruling Communist Party is pouring money into developing fighter jets, stealth technology, drones and other hardware for its military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, as it presses claims to disputed seas and other territory. The air show is an opportunity for China to showcase its drones and other aircraft to potential overseas buyers as it pushes into markets that have been dominated by the United States and Europe.Apart from warplanes, a number of civilian aircraft are on display, including electric-powered aircraft and a flying car from a Chinese-Australian joint venture.
MILITARY
abc17news.com

Algeria blasts French leader, recalls ambassador from France

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria has announced the immediate recall of its ambassador from Paris in anger over what it said were “inadmissible” comments attributed to French President Emmanuel Macron. The sharp escalation in tensions also follows a French decision to slash the number of visas issued to people in North Africa including Algeria because governments there are refusing to take back migrants expelled from France. The immediate recall of Algeria’s ambassador from France for “consultations” was announced Saturday evening in a statement from the Algerian presidency. The statement said the recall was motivated by recent comments about Algeria that were attributed to Macron.
WORLD
IBTimes

Ethiopia Forces Bombard Rebels In 'Massive Move' In Amhara

Ethiopian troops and their allies are waging air and ground strikes against Tigray rebels in the northern region of Amhara, humanitarian and rebel sources told AFP. The bombardments hit several areas of Amhara on Thursday and Friday, the humanitarian sources said, amid growing speculation of a major push by government forces against the rebels.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Bases#Military Planes#Mali#France#French#North African#Algerian#Aps#Islamist#Le Monde
The Independent

'Our imagination was violated': France to return African art

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that his country will return 26 African artworks — royal thrones, ceremonial altars, revered statues — to Benin later this month, part of France s long-promised plans to give back artwork taken from Africa during the colonial era.Discussions have been under way for years on returning the artworks from the 19th century Dahomey Kingdom. Called the “Abomey Treasures,” they currently are held in the Quai Branly Museum in Paris The museum, near the Eiffel Tower, holds thousands of works from former French colonies.Macron said the 26 pieces will be given back at...
EUROPE
Defense One

Is This the Next US Military Base in Europe?

CAMP HERKUS, Lithuania — American soldiers have found gracious hosts in Lithuania. At this remote base, which opened in August and is now the temporary home of hundreds of American troops, government officials excitedly showed off the new 7-million-euro facility, which includes a gym stocked with state-of-the art treadmills and weight racks, rubber-turf basketball courts surrounded by container housing stuffed with bunk beds and gear, a PX selling cigarettes and candy, and a game hall where soldiers were playing first-person-shooter video games.
MILITARY
The Independent

Greek lawmakers to vote on defense pact with France

Greece’s lawmakers are set to vote Thursday on a broad five-year defense pact signed last week with France which includes a clause of mutual assistance in case of attack by a third party.Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis signed the deal with French President Emmanuel Macron during a Sept. 28 visit to Paris, during which Greece also announced it would be buying three French frigates for the Greek navy.The purchase and defense deal come at a time of generally increased tension between Greece and its fellow NATO member and neighbor Turkey over energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean.Thursday’s parliamentary debate...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
hngn.com

Tensions Escalate As Russian Sukhoi-35S Jets Intercept American B-52 Bomber Flying Close to Russia Air Defense Identification Zone

Russian jets were scrambled to intercept American B-52 long-distance bomber as it approached the Russian border over the Pacific Ocean, stirring tensions between the two superpowers. Moscow has been very critical of increased military activity close to its borders. Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has made it clear that the Russian...
MILITARY
The Independent

Germany probes far-right incidents in military guard unit

A company of the German military's honor guard battalion has been suspended from official duty amid an investigation of initiation rituals, suspected sexual abuse and far-right incidents, the German Defense Ministry said Friday.The company has been suspended from official events “until further notice" while the allegations are being investigated, ministry spokesman Arne Collatz told reporters in Berlin He stressed that the ministry is pursuing a “no-tolerance” policy. The guard battalion, which has nearly 1,000 members, provides military honors during state visits and other formal events. Collatz said the internal investigation covers “several dozen” soldiers and the alleged incidents came to light as a result of reports by fellow battalion members.The ministry spokesman didn't give details of the alleged incidents. His comments came after news magazine Der Spiegel reported that a witness had said a far-right group of at least six soldiers had formed within the company. German officials have said they are determined to root out right-wing extremism in the military. Last year, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer disbanded a company of the KSK special forces unit, saying an extreme-right culture had been allowed to develop behind a “wall of secrecy.”
MILITARY
The Independent

French envoy to Australia: Deceitful sub deal raises risks

France’s ambassador to Australia says Australian officials lied to his face and raised the risk of confrontation in Asia by crafting a secret submarine deal with the U.S. and Britain that undermined trust in democratic alliances.France is determined to protect its interests in the Indo-Pacific region, and to put “muscle” into Europe’s geopolitical strategy toward an increasingly assertive China, Ambassador Jean-Pierre Thebault said Friday. He spoke in an interview with The Associated Press before heading back to his post in Canberra.“The way you treat your allies does resonate in the region,” Thebault said in a gilded chamber in the...
INDIA
The Independent

Migrants die at Poland-Belarus border as outrage grows over humanitarian crisis

The first fatalities of migrants trying to enter the EU through Poland’s border with Belarus have been confirmed.With the dire situation facing migrants stranded at the Polish border becoming a national scandal over recent weeks, four deaths announced by the Polish authorities have cast the humanitarian crisis in an even more distressing light.“The bodies of three people who tried to cross the border illegally were found in the border region,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.The Belarusian authorities, accused by neighbouring countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of shepherding migrants from the Middle East towards the borders of the...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

French police cause misery for migrants in Calais: HRW

French police are inflicting misery on migrants in the northern port of Calais, routinely tearing down their tents and forcing them to wander the streets as part of a deterrence policy, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report Thursday. "If the aim is to discourage migrants from gathering in northern France, these policies are a manifest failure and result in serious harm," Benedicte Jeannerod, France director at Human Rights Watch, said.
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Syria says 6 troops wounded in airstrike in Homs province

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian air defenses responded on Friday night to an Israeli strike targeting a military airbase in the country’s central province of Homs, Syrian state media said. The airstrike wounded six soldiers, the report said. The report quoted an unnamed military official as saying the airstrike took place...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy