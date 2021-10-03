CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater suffers concussion in loss to Ravens

By Adam Maya
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroncos starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a concussion in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Ravens. "He says he's getting better as the day goes on, so we'll see," Broncos coach Vic Fangio said after game. The veteran quarterback took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Odafe Oweh just before halftime. "I didn't...

www.nfl.com

