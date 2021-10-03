Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater suffers concussion in loss to Ravens

Injuries were unfortunately the theme of Week 4. Not only was there an abundance of injuries, but many of them also shook-up teams' backfields, or worse, took out their starting QB. But perhaps none was bigger than Jimmy Garoppolo exiting with a calf injury that could keep him out multiple weeks. That means it is Trey Lance﻿'s chance to get his first crack starting in a fantasy-friendly Kyle Shanahan offense. Despite playing just 49 percent of the snaps, Lance still finished with over 20 fantasy points. He completed half his passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns. To put that into perspective, Jimmy G threw five more times than Lance but finished with just 165 yards, one TD and one interception. Accuracy is not Lance's strong suit, but he has a cannon for an arm and can open the Niners' offense in a way that Garoppolo cannot. He also is a fantasy stud in waiting because of what he can do with his legs. He rushed seven times for 41 yards in just a half of football this week. His rushing upside, paired with the fact that he plays in an offense coached by Shanahan with good playmakers, is enough to put him in the QB1 range as long as he is the starter. And, if he plays well, there will be no going back. Lance has the opportunity to run away with the job and fantasy managers have the opportunity of grabbing a QB with league-winning upside off the waiver wire. There will be growing pains at times, but Lance is this week's top waiver wire add and fantasy managers should be aggressive trying to land him on their roster. This week might be the only chance to ever pick him up off waivers, his upside is that high.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO