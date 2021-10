Williams is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 3 contest against the Packers due to a calf injury. Williams exited during the first quarter of the game. The severity of the issue is not yet clear, though if Williams remains sidelined, the 49ers will be thin in the secondary with Dre Kirkpatrick (coach's decision) and Ambry Thomas (coach's decision) both inactive and the team also dealing with several other injuries.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO