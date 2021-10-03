CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens LT Alejandro Villanueva leaves game vs. Broncos with knee injury

By Ryan McFadden, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 5 days ago

Ravens starting left tackle Alejandro Villanueva left Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos after suffering a knee injury during the third quarter.

After the game, a 23-7 Ravens win , coach John Harbaugh said Villanueva’s injury is “nothing serious,” just some soreness. Villanueva did not practice Wednesday and was a limited participant Thursday and Friday while dealing with a knee injury.

Andre Smith, a 13-year veteran who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, replaced Villanueva at left tackle. Smith, 34, the sixth overall pick in the 2009 draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns.

The injury had a major impact early in the fourth quarter, as Smith’s face-mask penalty wiped out tight Mark Andrews’ long touchdown catch, which would have given the Ravens a 24-7 lead. The Ravens settled for a 46-yard field goal by Justin Tucker to lead 20-7 with 13:37 to play.

Villanueva, who the Ravens signed during the offseason, hobbled off the field after quarterback Lamar Jackson threw a 14-yard pass to Andrews with 8:37 remaining in the third quarter.

The Ravens are already without All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who has missed three straight games with an ankle injury. Left guard Tyre Phillips is on injured reserve list after getting hurt during the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

