CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles end 2021 season tied for worst record in MLB after 12-4 loss to Blue Jays, could pick first in 2022 draft

By Nathan Ruiz, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 5 days ago

Asked before Sunday’s final game what he most enjoyed about managing the Orioles in 2021, Brandon Hyde began by succinctly describing the season.

“Well,” Hyde said, “it’s been a tough year.”

The finale, a 12-4 blowout against a Toronto Blue Jays team playing to extend its season, was thus a fitting conclusion. The Orioles (52-110) suffered their second-most losses in franchise history, dropping at least two-thirds of their games for the third straight 162-game season. They finished with the American League’s worst record by eight games, matching the Arizona Diamondbacks for the most losses overall.

Thanks to tiebreakers based on their records in the previous seasons of their rebuilding effort, the Orioles will pick first overall in the 2022 MLB draft barring a change in how the order is determined with a new collective bargaining agreement. The current deal expires Dec. 1.

Sunday’s game represented the Orioles’ most significant chance to play spoiler in a final month that has featured numerous opportunities. Each of the AL East’s other four teams entered Sunday having won 90 games, and had the Orioles prevented Toronto from securing its 91st, they would have immediately eliminated the Blue Jays from playoff contention. Instead, Toronto completed a season-ending sweep, though its season still came to an end when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Washington Nationals to prevent what would’ve been a tie-breaking Game 163 on Monday for the AL’s second wild-card spot.

“Those guys came out to play all series,” designated hitter Trey Mancini said. “It’s one of the best offenses I’ve ever seen, personally.”

Like much of the season, Baltimore’s pitching let it down Sunday. The Orioles’ collective ERA of 5.85 is the third highest of any pitching staff since World War II. In the 60 years that MLB seasons have featured 162 games, only two teams have been outscored by more than the 297 runs Baltimore was. Their 258 home runs allowed are tied for the fifth most in league history, with the 2019 team’s 305 holding the record by 35.

“I think for us to compete in this division, we’re gonna have to improve on the mound, period,” Hyde said before the game. “We just have had a tough time pitching the last three years, trying to stay in games.”

They were out of Sunday’s practically immediately. The Blue Jays pounced early and never relented, knocking Baltimore starter Bruce Zimmermann from the game in the first inning and scoring multiple runs off each of the first three relievers to follow him. Toronto leadoff man George Springer homered on Zimmermann’s fourth pitch, walked and scored when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went deep in the second, then hit a grand slam in the third.

“I knew it was going to be a tall order,” Zimmermann said. “This team is playing for their life.”

Baltimore pieced together a handful of runs, with Tyler Nevin’s 442-foot solo shot being the longest an Oriole has hit for his first career home run since Statcsst began tracking in 2015. Yet at one point in the middle innings, a “Let’s go, Nationals” chant broke out in Rogers Centre’s left-field stands, fans’ attention shifting to other games of importance with the result of the matchup in front of them seemingly secured. The call returned around the stadium in the ninth, with Boston and Washington tied late.

After the Blue Jays completed the victory, the Red Sox broadcast was put on the Rogers Centre scoreboard. Almost immediately, Rafael Devers hit what proved to be a game-winning home run for Boston, eliminating the Blue Jays and setting up a wild-card matchup with the New York Yankees. The winner will play a best-of-five series with the division champion Tampa Bay Rays.

Baltimore went 20-56 against AL East teams, which has only gotten stronger during Hyde’s three-year tenure guiding the major league team during this organizational rebuild. He has often said he was aware this process would be a challenge when he was hired but admitted Sunday “until you’re sitting in the chair, you don’t know how hard it’s gonna be.”

“These four teams in this division aren’t going anywhere,” Hyde said pregame. “They’re extremely talented. Three of them have huge payrolls. And we just need to continue to get better. It’s not a lightswitch, throw-a-ton-of-money-in-one-year situation. It’s a total process, and I know that’s a buzzword, but that really is what it is. It’s a process that takes a little while, and it probably takes longer in this division because of who you’re facing 80 games of your 162.”

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Blue Jays' Marcus Semien Ties MLB Single-Season Record for Most HRs by 2B

Toronto Blue Jays star Marcus Semien hit his 43rd home run of the season Saturday night, tying the MLB record for the most home runs by a second baseman in a single season. Semien's record-tying blast was a solo shot in the sixth inning off Minnesota Twins reliever Luke Farrell. Semien also had a single in the game, and the Blue Jays went on to win 6-1.
MLB
talesbuzz.com

Blue Jays vs. Orioles prediction: Toronto the pick

Dissed again. “Saturday Night Live” kicks off a new season. Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian and Jason Sudeikis are among the stars named to host this year. And once again, Bartolo Colon failed to make the cut. The Blue Jays were gracious hosts this week. The Yankees have left Toronto, and...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
chatsports.com

Orioles do their part to keep tiebreaker chaos alive by losing to Blue Jays, 6-4

There was a lot of built-in excitement for the Orioles game against the Blue Jays on Friday night, taking place as it is in the midst of an AL Wild Card race that could still see a four-way tie for two spots by season’s end. The stakes were huge. The Orioles played a totally boring game for seven innings before waking up to do too little, too late, losing to the Jays, 6-4.
MLB
chatsports.com

Jansen, Dickerson hit home runs for Blue Jays in 6-4 win over Orioles

TORONTO — Steven Matz pitched a strong seven-plus innings for his team-leading 14th win and got enough run support Friday as the Toronto Blue Jays kept their playoff hopes alive. The Jays held off the late-charging Baltimore Orioles 6-4 before 28,859 at Rogers Centre. Toronto (89-71) has two regular-season games...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Devers
chatsports.com

Blue Jays rout Orioles 10-1 to keep post-season dreams alive

TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Teoscar Hernandez, George Springer, Bo Bichette and Danny Jansen jacked long balls to set a club record for homers in a season and keep the Blue Jays playoff hopes persistent on the eve of the final day of the regular season. The five-homer, 14-hit game...
MLB
The Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles to visit the Toronto Blue Jays

Baltimore Orioles (52-107, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (88-71, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: TBD Blue Jays: Steven Matz (13-7, 3.88 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 139 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Baltimore will meet on Friday. The Blue Jays are 44-33 on their home...
MLB
baltimorebaseball.com

Orioles’ late rally falls short in loss to Blue Jays

After winning two of three against the Boston Red Sox, damaging their wild-card hopes, the Orioles hoped to do the same against another wild-card hopeful, the Toronto Blue Jays. After starting three rookie left-handers, Bruce Zimmermann, Zac Lowther and Alexander Wells, and getting three good starts, manager Brandon Hyde started...
MLB
masnsports.com

Orioles and Blue Jays lineups

Reliever Isaac Mattson has been recalled from Triple-A Norfolk and heads to the Orioles bullpen as they begin their final series of the year tonight in Toronto. Mattson, acquired from the Angels in the Dylan Bundy trade, has made three appearances with the Orioles and allowed three runs and three hits in three innings, with four walks and three strikeouts.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Mlb Draft#Yankees#The American League#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The Blue Jays#The Boston Red Sox
chatsports.com

Orioles end season with representative blowout, losing 12-4 to Jays

The stage was set for an afternoon of drama in Major League Baseball. For whatever else you can say about the Orioles, you can say this: They played their part perfectly to increase the drama. The problem for Orioles fans is simply that the O’s part was to lose and keep hopes for the Jays and for a Game 163 tiebreaker scenario alive. The Orioles obliged by getting their butts kicked, 12-4.
MLB
orioleshangout.com

O’s End Season With A 12-4 Loss

The Toronto Blue Jays showed the Baltimore Orioles what a team fighting for a spot in the playoffs can or will do again on Sunday. The Blue Jays hit four homeruns on their way to a 12-4 win over the Orioles. During the three game series the Orioles were outscored 28-9 with the Blue Jays hitting eleven homeruns.
MLB
cbslocal.com

Orioles Lose 12-4, Finish With AL-Worst Record Of 52-110

TORONTO (AP/WJZ) — George Springer hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. launched his 48th homer as the Toronto Blue Jays romped to a 12-4 blowout of the Baltimore Orioles that wasn’t enough to avoid playoff elimination Sunday. Toronto needed to win, and a loss...
MLB
The Associated Press

Ryu expected to start as Blue Jays host the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (52-109, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (90-71, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (4-4, 4.67 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (13-10, 4.39 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 136 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Baltimore will square off...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
wesb.com

Blue Jays Rout Orioles 12-4, But Fall Just Short Of Wild Card Berth

The Toronto Blue Jays routed the Baltimore Orioles 12-4 yesterday in Toronto. George Springer hit two home runs, including a grand slam, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. launched his 48th homer of the season, and Marcus Semien also went deep, but it was not enough to avoid playoff elimination as the Yankees and Red Sox both won their respective games.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles to have top pick in 2022 MLB draft

The first round of the 2022 amateur draft has been set, with Baseball America’s Carlos Collazo breaking down the order and various tiebreakers involved. In fact, a tiebreaker was necessary to determine that the Orioles will receive the first overall pick. The O’s and Diamondbacks both finished 52-110 this season, plus each went 25-35 in 2020.
MLB
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy