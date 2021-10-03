Kelly: Dolphins must fix putrid offense before it sinks season | Commentary

Many Dolphins fans celebrated Chan Gailey’s departure in the offseason.

Whether Gailey retired on his own accord, was forced out, or wasn’t on the same page with coach Brian Flores, the departure of last year’s offensive coordinator was cheered like it was a come-from-behind victory by many fans.

Seeing how Gailey ran the franchise’s most efficient offense in 2020 — one which scored the most points in franchise history (404) since 1986 — and this year’s Dolphins offense has been putrid all season — with and without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa — Gailey should receive an apology.

Add Sunday’s 203-yard performance in Miami’s 27-17 loss to an injury-depleted Indianapolis Colts team to the growing pile of evidence that Gailey wasn’t the problem.

Considering Miami’s offense is averaging 252 yards a game, 14 points a contest, and has only scored six touchdowns in four games, it is pretty clear someone is in over their head.

Either it is offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre, who is in his first season as the leader of that unit, which has been problematic since snap one of the season.

Or it is the co-offensive coordinators — you pick whichever one you’d like — George Godsey or Eric Studesville.

And throw quarterback coach Charlie Frye on that pile too considering there’s widespread speculation he’s the man calling Miami’s plays since he’s the last voice the quarterback hears before each play.

Or maybe it’s Flores, who is on his fourth offensive line coach in three seasons, and third offensive coordinator since becoming Miami’s head coach in 2019.

“Lack of focus, lack of concentration, lack of attention to detail,” Flores said, seemingly throwing problems against the wall to see which one stuck for this game. “It’s all those things and that starts with me. Details are important in this game and when you don’t get that right you have a false start penalty when you don’t need them, and a drop when you don’t need them.”

Flores did an admirable job coaching Miami his first two years, going 5-11 with a stripped-down roster in 2019, and winning 10 games with a rookie starting quarterback and an opportunistic defense in 2020, despite beginning that year with an identical 1-3 record.

But Flores seems a bit in over his head this season.

These Dolphins have no identity — and are mistake-prone.

Especially on offense, where nothing has gone right so far this season.

After four games, the Dolphins are being outscored 109-62.

The Dolphins, who gained 35 rushing yards on 16 carries against the Colts, are averaging 3.6 yards per carry.

Miami, which converted 3-of-11 third downs against the Colts, are converting 36 percent of third-down opportunities this season.

“We have to get better at everything,” said quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who has played the majority of the past three games as Tagovailoa’s replacement after the 2020 first-round pick suffered broken ribs in a 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago.

The second quarter of the season it’s the right time to shake things up. But something must wake this roster up and get the offense out of second gear.

I remember Flores’ predecessor, Adam Gase, got his team’s attention in 2016 following an embarrassing 30-17 loss to Tennessee when he cut three offensive linemen, releasing Billy Turner, Dallas Thomas and Jamil Douglas.

The release of three young draftees, which was made while the team had a 1-4 record, showed the players their jobs weren’t guaranteed. From there, what remained of Miami’s offensive line served as a catalyst for that team, paving the way for tailback Jay Ajayi to have a Pro Bowl season, and the Dolphins to win nine of their final 11 games and qualifying got the playoffs.

It’ll be interesting to see the approach Flores takes with his team. Will he shower them with love and encouragement, or give them a stern kick in the rear?

When asked if he’s considered changing who calls plays on offense, or possibly the quarterback, going to Reid Sinnett, who was on the practice squad two weeks ago, Flores said his team will take a look at everything .

“They know they can play better than they are playing. We can eliminate some of these drops. We can eliminate some of these penalties,” Flores said. “Right now it’s about that.”