N.C. Prisons Study Better, Safer Outcomes: Diversion Program Offenders With Mental Illness

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew medical research from North Carolina’s prison system supports the use of alternative treatment for mentally ill offenders. Published today in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, the study evaluates therapeutic diversion units (TDUs), which are treatment-oriented prison housing for offenders with a mental illness. TDUs are staffed with behavioral health, nursing and custody professionals. They provide an alternative to restrictive housing.

USNI News

Mental Illness: Stop the Stigma, Save Lives

In July 2014, I was in my 36th year of military service, a two-star general, combat veteran, and president of the National Defense University (NDU), in Washington, DC. I worked for the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army General Martin Dempsey. After decades of success, I had become...
MENTAL HEALTH
Axios Tampa Bay

How Florida fails those with mental illness

After 13 years of living with mental illness and three years battling in court, Mikese Morse is finally getting mental health treatment. The cost: another man’s life. Why it matters: Mikese’s saga illustrates how Florida treats those in need of involuntary mental health care — as criminals, relying on cops and courts to solve problems that need medical intervention — with potentially tragic results.
FLORIDA STATE
ncpolicywatch.org

New prisons study confirms harmful impacts of solitary confinement, value of mental health treatment and care

Advocates call for appropriations to fund essential reforms. In some ways, it seems kind of silly that we even had to conduct a study to confirm something so obvious, but in the modern world in which so many basic facts underlying public policy are constantly up for debate, new research conducted by the state prison system is welcome news. The finding: there’s a big payoff to providing treatment and care to incarcerated people with mental health disabilities. What’s more, the practice of using solitary confinement for such individuals is ineffective and harmful.
MENTAL HEALTH
thequakercampus.org

Breaking the Stigma around Mental Illness in the Latinx Community

National Suicide Prevention Month takes place in September in the U.S., coinciding with Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month, which takes place Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 34 percent of Latinx adults with mental illnesses receive treatment compared to the national average of 45 percent. From barriers to care to the stigma around mental illness, it is difficult for Latinx people to get treatment.
MENTAL HEALTH
csun.edu

How To Prevent The Scourge Of Mental Illness

Popular wisdom has is that the teens and early 20s are the best years of one’s life when, unburdened by professional or personal responsibilities, one can live to the fullest. Those years are perhaps the most important ones of our lives, setting as they do the foundation on which we build our careers. It naturally follows that we need to be aware of the challenges that life will throw our way in those crucial, formative years.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Growing Up with a Mentally Ill Parent: The Role of Stigma

Growing up with a mentally ill parent poses many challenges, very often including taking care of your parent when you’re the child, making sense of your reality, and feeling isolated. But one major, and perhaps less talked about difficulty is the stigma that surrounds it. What are the experiences of...
MENTAL HEALTH
mynews13.com

Mental Illness Awareness Week kicks off

NATIONWIDE — Sunday kicks off Mental Illness Awareness week and it is a time when experts are reminding people of how widespread the effects of mental illness are. First week of October is Mental Illness Awareness week. One in five adults in America experience mental illness each year. According to...
MENTAL HEALTH
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Backward attitude about mental illness is heartbreaking

Regarding the letter “Some college students lack maturity to be there” (Sept. 27): The letter writer needs some education regarding mental health. I am the mother of a former St. Louis University student. My son Andrew suffered from anxiety and depression. He took it seriously and for many years went to a psychiatrist and a psychologist as well as took medication to help. Andrew was very mature and a fine student.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
psychologytoday.com

Over-Medicalizing Suffering Undermines Mental Illness

We need to recognize that there is such a thing as mental illness and that it has nothing to do with unhappiness. There is a risk of trivialising mental illness, but also of over-medicalising normal suffering. This Sunday is World Mental Health Day, and as such, will be a good...
MENTAL HEALTH
arcamax.com

Editorial: Untreated mental illness causes another tragedy

“My sister has been failed by the system that’s supposed to help her.” So said Nancy Egegbara, wisely diagnosing the massive cracks through which Anthonia Egegbara fell before her untreated mental illness took hold of her and she shoved Lenny Javier into a No. 1 train last Monday morning. Egegbara is rightly charged with attempted murder and assault for the horrifying push and rightly being held on $100,000 bail — but the demons in her head were so so wrongly allowed to fester year after year, the umpteenth example that New York has become a city where people in psychological distress routinely see their conditions metastasize, endangering themselves and others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Medscape News

Constipation Med Boosts Cognitive Performance in Mental Illness

A drug approved to treat constipation appears to improve cognitive impairment and boost brain activity for patients with mental illness, new research suggests. In a randomized controlled trial, 44 healthy individuals were assigned to receive the selective serotonin-4 (5-HT4) receptor agonist prucalopride (Motegrity) or placebo for 1 week. After 6...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

An Open Letter to Everyone With Mental Illness

Mental illness is not a character flaw or an inherent weakness. In many cases, such as with bipolar disorder, chemical imbalances in the brain require correction with medication along with therapy. Studies have shown that the most critical factor in a successful outcome of therapy is the therapeutic alliance. You’ve...
MENTAL HEALTH

