N.C. Prisons Study Better, Safer Outcomes: Diversion Program Offenders With Mental Illness
New medical research from North Carolina’s prison system supports the use of alternative treatment for mentally ill offenders. Published today in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, the study evaluates therapeutic diversion units (TDUs), which are treatment-oriented prison housing for offenders with a mental illness. TDUs are staffed with behavioral health, nursing and custody professionals. They provide an alternative to restrictive housing.www.wnctimes.com
