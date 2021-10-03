CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

HOPE Program serves more than 86,559 NC households, ranks No. 2 nationwide

wnctimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Treasury rankings highlight program’s application process and fraud prevention measures. The N.C. Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) Program continues to rank No. 2 in the nation for number of households served and No. 6 for spending of federal Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Program funding. The latest U.S. Department of the Treasury rankings, which reflect ERA program standings through Aug. 31, note the program has distributed more than $275.9 million or 53% of the first round of ERA funds since May. The HOPE Program, launched May 17, continues to accept applications for financial assistance with rent and utility payments.

www.wnctimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. HUD eases rules to speed funds to aid homeless

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Tuesday took steps to allow local communities to start tapping a $5 billion fund for creation of affordable housing and services for the half million people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. The fund was created as part...
HOMELESS
TheAtlantaVoice

Slow Rollout of Emergency Rental Assistance Funds Sparks Rally at DCA

On October 1, a small group of activists held a rally outside of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) office in Druid Hills over the slow rollout of Emergency Rental Assistance funds.  Several of the attendees of the protest work with the Assist and Resist Campaign and the Party for Socialism and Liberation. Community activist Estevan Hernandez led the […]
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
TheAtlantaVoice

United Way and the City of Atlanta Announce the Emergency Rental Assistance Program Re-opens with New Round of Funding

ATLANTA – October 4, 2021 – United Way of Greater Atlanta and the City of Atlanta announced today that the Emergency Housing Assistance Program will re-open October 4th to distribute an additional $12M in Department of Treasury funding received through the United States Treasury. The current Emergency Rental Assistance Program totaling $15.2M in federal funds is on track to distribute […]
ATLANTA, GA
Charlotte Stories

More Programs Stepping Up To Help NC Renters Who Are Facing Eviction

Exactly 1 month ago, the pandemic-era eviction moratorium officially ended, leaving thousands in North Carolina fearful about losing their homes. According to a new report by Lending Tree, an estimated 15% of residents in our state are currently behind on their rent. Several non-profits and local government agencies are now...
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Landlord#U S Treasury#U S Department#Era#The Hope Program#N C Office Of Recovery#Covid#Ncorr
cbs17

Gov. Cooper announces more than $800M in funding for NC child care centers

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper says child care centers across the state will be able to get their hands on millions of federal dollars as soon as next month. Cooper announced that $805 million in stimulus money will be used for child care stabilization grants. The goal of that money is to help these centers stay afloat, recruit and retain teachers, offer mental health services for children and teachers, and offer better healthcare benefits for staff.
EDUCATION
businesstodaync.com

NC manufacturing worth more than $100 billion to state’s economy

Sept. 28. With more than 10,250 manufacturers, North Carolina is the fifth largest manufacturing economy in the United States, and the largest in the Southeast. “From life-saving treatments and medical supplies to personal jets and agricultural equipment, North Carolina-made products are making tremendous impacts on the world,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. He has declared this week Manufacturing Week in North Carolina.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
lptv.org

Operation Round Up Gives More Than $52,000 to Community Programs

Through the contributions of Lake Country Power’s participating members, the Operation Round Up Electric Trust Board has recently approved $52,884 in assistance to local community programs during its quarterly meeting. The cooperative’s Trust Board reviewed and considered 32 grant applications and distributed funds to 28 projects and programs this past...
CHARITIES
minnesotareformer.com

600,000 households eligible for expanded energy assistance program

More than 600,000 Minnesota households are eligible to receive state money to help cover utility bills this year under an expansion of Minnesota’s energy assistance program, the state Department of Commerce announced Monday. Homeowners and renters making up to 60% of the statewide median household income qualify for help paying...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
vt-world.com

Rotary Matters – Serving Northfield, VT for More than 90 years

On Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 3:00:00 p.m., Linda Radtke will be speaking at Community Room at the Brown Public Library on “From the Parlor to the Polling Place: Stories and Songs from the Suffragists.” Singer and historian Linda Radtke, in period garb and “Votes for Women” sash, celebrates the centennial of the passage of the 19th Amendment, specifically highlighting the decades-long persistence of Vermonters, both women and men. Radtke also traces the movement’s alignment with other social justice initiatives such as temperance, labor conditions, wage equity, peace, and children’s welfare. Both the songs and stories in Radtke’s engaging presentation, accompanied by pianist Cameron Steinmetz, highlight Vermonters’ efforts from 1840-1921, as they lobbied in churches, at “parlor meetings” at town halls and at the State House for total enfranchisement.
ADVOCACY
wcbi.com

Mississippi ranks number one nationwide in obesity rates

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- On a national scale, Mississippi ranks last in a lot of categories but the Magnolia State is number one in obesity rates. 2020 data from the CDC shows Mississippi with an obesity rate of 39.7% compared to Colorado’s 24.2% which ranks at the bottom of the list. The CDC’s study says that no state was over 25% before the year 2 thousand and no state was above 35% before 2012.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy