HOPE Program serves more than 86,559 NC households, ranks No. 2 nationwide
U.S. Treasury rankings highlight program’s application process and fraud prevention measures. The N.C. Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) Program continues to rank No. 2 in the nation for number of households served and No. 6 for spending of federal Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Program funding. The latest U.S. Department of the Treasury rankings, which reflect ERA program standings through Aug. 31, note the program has distributed more than $275.9 million or 53% of the first round of ERA funds since May. The HOPE Program, launched May 17, continues to accept applications for financial assistance with rent and utility payments.www.wnctimes.com
