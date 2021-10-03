HOPE Program serves more than 86,559 NC households, ranks No. 2 nationwide

On Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 3:00:00 p.m., Linda Radtke will be speaking at Community Room at the Brown Public Library on “From the Parlor to the Polling Place: Stories and Songs from the Suffragists.” Singer and historian Linda Radtke, in period garb and “Votes for Women” sash, celebrates the centennial of the passage of the 19th Amendment, specifically highlighting the decades-long persistence of Vermonters, both women and men. Radtke also traces the movement’s alignment with other social justice initiatives such as temperance, labor conditions, wage equity, peace, and children’s welfare. Both the songs and stories in Radtke’s engaging presentation, accompanied by pianist Cameron Steinmetz, highlight Vermonters’ efforts from 1840-1921, as they lobbied in churches, at “parlor meetings” at town halls and at the State House for total enfranchisement.

ADVOCACY ・ 11 DAYS AGO