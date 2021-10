ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Guardians, not the Barbarians, are at the gate. The Indians are no more. Cleveland’s baseball team played its last game under the name Indians on Sunday at Globe Life Field, a $1.1 billion ballpark with a retractable roof built on the Texas plains. The Indians beat the Rangers, 6-0, which brought symmetry to the angst-filled debate that the name change has produced.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO