Evacuating for an emergency

rubbernews.com
Fire forces safe evacuation of IEC
PITTSBURGH—Attendees of the ACS Rubber Division's International Elastomer Conference safely evacuated the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh shortly before 1 p.m. Oct. 7 after a small fire was reported in the building. At about 12:50 p.m Eastern Time—roughly 10 minutes before the expo was set to conclude—fire alarms...
houstonherald.com
Unknown emergencies
Education is always key in any aspect of life, and that is no different with the use of 9-1-1. It is heard told many times that 9-1-1 is for emergencies only. Emergencies we are taught as fires, car accidents, heart attacks, breathing problems, industrial accidents, burglaries or kidnappings. Education must include the emergencies that we don’t talk about much, or has a stigma attached to them. These emergencies that have been seen in the past as something people don’t talk ‘aloud’ about. The emergencies that no one ever wants to think about happening. The truth is that they do happen, they happen more than what is known because people have been taught or understood not to intervene in someone else’s family issues.
Summit Daily News
Ptarmigan Fire evacuations lifted
The evacuees are headed home. Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons announced during a community update at Silverthorne Town Hall Wednesday night, Sept. 29, that residents in the Hamilton Creek and upper Angler Mountain Ranch neighborhoods would be allowed to return to their homes at 10 a.m. Thursday morning, Sept. 30.
valleynewslive.com
Gas leak prompts evacuations
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Update: 5:30PM - Crews were able to contain the leak. The evacuation order has been lifted and residents can return to their homes. East Vernon will remain closed for a few more hours while crews continue to work on scene. An evacuation order...
KRDO
Mandatory evacuation near Silverthorne due to active wildfire
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Summit County Sheriff's Office issued a mandatory evacuation near Silverthorne due to an active wildfire. At 8:13 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office ordered an evacuation for the Hamilton Creek area above Silverthorne. Residents were asked to leave the area immediately. The American Red Cross...
Evacuations for Ptarmigan Fire to be downgraded to pre-evacuations Thursday
The evacuations for the Ptarmigan Fire in the upper Angler Mountain and the upper and lower Hamilton Creek neighborhoods will be lifted Thursday at 10 a.m., according to the Summit County sheriff.
brhd.org
Emergency PReparedness
Mike Weibel, the Bear River Health Department’s Emergency Response Coordinator, reminds us that there is always something to be preparing for. From wildland fires to winter storms it’s always better to be prepared before an emergency happens. Take a few minutes to listen to some important tips to plan for an emergency before it occurs.
kotatv.com
Auburn Fire Evacuations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here are the latest updates on evacuations from the Rapid City Fire Department due to the Auburn Fire, burning north of I-90. Mandatory evacuations are currently active on Marvle Mountain and the Black Hawk Creek RV Park. Pre-evacuations are being conducted along Erickson Ranch Road. The size of the fire is currently estimated at 100 acres.
KTLO
Gallon-size plastic bag holding meth leads to drug trafficking charge
A Stone County woman, 41-year-old Tamara L. Guinn of Mountain View, has been charged with trafficking crystal methamphetamine, a Class Y felony, following a traffic stop Friday. Class Y felonies are the most serious class of crime in Arkansas not punishable by death. According to the probable cause affidavit, Stone...
Gabby Petito Autopsy Results Released, Per Family Lawyer
A Wyoming coroner completed his autopsy Tuesday on the body of a young woman found in Grand Teton National Park over the weekend. According to Insider, a text message from the Petito family lawyer, Richard Stafford, texted them that the autopsy confirmed that the body found is that of Gabby Petito.
2 killed, including infant, in crash on I-25
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Two people are dead, one of them an infant, after a crash on Interstate 25 north of Wellington in Larimer County Friday night, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP). CSP said the crash happened around 6:43 p.m when a vehicle rolled over and went off...
WTVCFOX
Catalytic converter theft: Chattanooga scrap dealers say which cars are at highest risk
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Catalytic converter thefts have surged more than 5,000% in the last two years, according to Chattanooga Police. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reported that in 2018, 108 catalytic converters were stolen per month nationwide, and 2,347 were stolen in December 2020 alone. John Burger owns a scrap...
Big rig driver called for help before deadly I-70 crash
Moments before an 18-wheeler driver crashed his truck into stalled traffic in Lakewood two years ago, he called to say he was having brake problems.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
I-70 closed between tunnels and Silverthorne due to fatal 5-vehicle crash
Interstate 70 is closed in both directions between the Eisenhower tunnel and Silverthorne after a five-vehicle crash that killed at least one person, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The closure was first reported by the Colorado Department of Transportation just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when a semi-trailer caught fire...
Man Lands On BMW After 9-Story Fall From Jersey City High Rise
UPDATE: A man was in critical condition Thursday after jumping from a ninth-story window from a Jersey City high rise Wednesday, city officials said. He went out of a ninth-floor window and landed on a BMW below around 10:30 a.m. at Sip Avenue and Enos Place (26 Journal Square), City Spokeswoman Ki…
Nashua Telegraph
Homeless man severely beaten in park last week has died; suspect in custody
MANCHESTER — Brian Berlo, the 57-year-old homeless man found unconscious and unresponsive in Victory Park last Thursday night, was initially listed in stable condition after treatment at Elliot Hospital, but recently took a turn for the worse and died Sunday, police said. A suspect identified as Brandon Gomez, 36, a...
New York Post
Tourists who attacked Carmine’s hostess face up to one year in jail
Three Texas women who were caught on video attacking a Carmine’s restaurant hostess in a dispute over proof of vaccination were arraigned in the Big Apple Tuesday on charges that could land them behind bars for up to one year. The alleged attackers — Sally Rechelle Lewis, 49, of Houston,...
East Bay Times
Map: KNP fire evacuations and perimeter
New evacuation orders were issued Monday for residences just east of Three Rivers in the KNP Complex Fire zone. The mandatory evacuation order covers Mineral King Road from Highway 198 to the Oak Grove Bridge, including Crest, Sierra King, Hammond and Oak Grove drives, the Tulare County sheriff said. On...
KCRA.com
Police increase patrols in Sacramento neighborhood after women's underwear found on same cars
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have increased patrols in a Sacramento neighborhood after several reports of women finding underwear on their windshield wipers. Caity Maple said it happened to her five times in less than a month. The first time was on Sept. 4 as she was walking up to her car with her boyfriend.
NEW DETAILS: Suspect in early morning liquor store incident identified
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is releasing more information on an officer-involved shooting outside a 4th Avenue liquor store. The post NEW DETAILS: Suspect in early morning liquor store incident identified appeared first on KYMA.
