Evacuating for an emergency

Education is always key in any aspect of life, and that is no different with the use of 9-1-1. It is heard told many times that 9-1-1 is for emergencies only. Emergencies we are taught as fires, car accidents, heart attacks, breathing problems, industrial accidents, burglaries or kidnappings. Education must include the emergencies that we don’t talk about much, or has a stigma attached to them. These emergencies that have been seen in the past as something people don’t talk ‘aloud’ about. The emergencies that no one ever wants to think about happening. The truth is that they do happen, they happen more than what is known because people have been taught or understood not to intervene in someone else’s family issues.

