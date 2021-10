It is perhaps fitting that the Mets’ season finale looked like so many other games of the 2021 season; the offense simply looked lifeless in the Mets’ 5-0 loss to the Braves in Atlanta. Charlie Morton pitched just 2 2⁄3 innings for the Braves, as he was simply using this game as a throwing session to prep for the postseason—an experience the Mets are missing out on yet again. Over that span, Morton gave up just one hit—a leadoff single to José Peraza in the third inning. In fact, Peraza was the only Met to reach second base the entire game with his first stolen base of the season. The Mets’ two other hits in the game—a single from Jonathan Villar in the fifth and a single from Michael Conforto in the seventh—were promptly erased by double plays.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO