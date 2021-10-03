CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts point to players-only meeting in hammering Miami, avoiding 0-4 start

By Mike Chappell
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDf7j_0cG46aYT00

INDIANAPOLIS – A pick-me-up definitely was needed. Or maybe it was some serious soul searching.

They were on the verge of opening a season 0-4 for the first time in a decade and just the sixth time since 1986. Each of the previous five occasions resulted in a death spiral and at least 13 losses.

The Indianapolis Colts were banged up in general, discombobulated on offense and dazed and confused on defense. Their season was teetering on irrelevancy, if not something much worse.

If ever there was a time for a players-only meeting, it was early last week.

The idea apparently began with a frustrated Kemoko Turay, who bounced it off of DeForest Buckner, Ben Banogu, rookie Kwity Paye and his other pass-rush colleagues. He saw Buckner doing his job at his usual high level, but there wasn’t nearly enough help.

“We couldn’t just leave him hanging,’’ Turay said. “So it bothered me last week and we needed that talk.’’

It was Buckner’s call to make, being the All-Pro tackle and defensive captain.

“It’s not my place,’’ Turay said, “but the thing is, it bothered me. I love this game.’’

His message was clear, and hinted at desperation.

We’re going to have to step it up.

We’ve got to get this right.

We’ll never know if the meeting was the driving force behind the Colts’ 27-17 domination of the Miami Dolphins Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, or if it simply was nice timing. The Dolphins lost a third straight game after the season-opening win over the New England Patriots in Foxboro, and have their own mounting problems.

But let’s give credit where it’s due: this was more like what everyone has anticipated.

After a slow start – three punts and Carson Wentz’s 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mo Alie-Cox in the first half – the offense gave a glimpse of what it might soon be once so many key figures regain their health. It generated two TDs and a pair of Rodrigo Blankenship field goals after the break.

Wentz was much more mobile against the Dolphins than in last week’s loss to the Tennessee Titans – there was no better example than his 10-yard run-pass option around right end on second-and-8 from the Miami 3 early in the second quarter – and Reich leaned heavily on Jonathan Taylor against Miami’s vulnerable run defense. Taylor pounded, slashed and burst his way for 103 yards on just 16 carries and the Colts finished with a season-high 139.

Wentz completed 24-of-32 for 228 and two touchdowns to Alie-Cox. It snapped a personal eight-game losing streak, including the playoffs.

“It feels great,’’ he said. “I feel like I got the monkey off my back a little bit, for me and the team.’’

The defense applied a hammerlock on the Jacoby Brissett-led Miami offense, albeit with a late lapse. For his part, Turay contributed his first two sacks of the season. A third by Grover Stewart resulted in a Brissett fumble scooped up by Darius Leonard.

At the end of three quarters, the Dolphins trailed 17-3 and their offense had 91 yards and six first downs on 34 plays. It took a pair of late drives for things to look semi-respectable. Of Miami’s 203 total yards – the fewest allowed by Indy since week 2 of last season against Minnesota (175), 112 and both TDs came in the final 15 minutes.

“Defense was really stout,’’ Reich said. “It allowed our offense to get in sync a little bit.’’

In the spirit of a complementary win, special teams overall did its share, after Nyheim Hines’ muffed an early punt that set up Miami’s Jason Sanders’ 38-yard field goal. Blankenship knocked down 34- and 43-yard field goals and Ashton Dulin covered a muffed punt by the Dolphins’ Jakeem Grant Jr.

Right time and right opponent for a players-only meeting? Or a sign the Colts are beginning to get their act together?

“Hopefully we can use this to get some traction and get things moving in the right direction,’’ Reich said.

Maybe we’ll be pointing to last week’s meeting as a starting point. It was followed by a Wednesday practice that center Ryan Kelly described as “one of the most physical’’ he had experienced in his six-year career with the Colts.

While the meeting was generated by the defense, the message was for everyone’s ears.

“We know that everyone hasn’t been playing their best ball,’’ shared Taylor. “We’ve been working, playing hard, but we haven’t been playing our best ball.

“In order to win games, you’ve got to be at your best and your best is needed. It was just a moment of reflection on, ‘What are we going to do this week to give a little more in order to be at our best on Sunday and come out with a win?’’’

Alie-Cox did his part. The veteran tight end had three catches for 32 yards in the first three games. Sunday, he had three for 42, including 3- and 11-yard touchdown catches. On the latter, Wentz lofted a high pass to him in the end zone and the 6-5 Alie-Cox high-pointed the catch against 6-1 safety Eric Rowe.

“That’s just the confidence I have,’’ he said. “If he’s right on me, just put it up. I think I can go up with anybody.’’

Alie-Cox also indicated the players-only meeting produced the desired results. Buckner spoke. Darius Leonard took his turn, as did Al-Quadin Muhammad.

“(Muhammad) was talking about just go out there and practice,’’ Alie-Cox said. “If you’re hurting, everyone’s hurting. We’re losing. We’re 0-3. Go out there and practice and sacrifice for the rest of the team.

“The message hit and Wednesday was probably our hardest practice in five years. That was probably my hardest practice ever since I’ve been here.

“Guys just took it. Everybody just listened with open ears. Nobody took anything personal or anything like that. At the end of the day, the goal is to win. We’re losing, so guys are going to listen with open ears.’’

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51 .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 163 ‘Can Colts Recover From 0-3 Start?’

INDIANAPOLIS — Can the Indianapolis Colts recover from a 0-3 start and still make the playoffs?. On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins recap Indy’s loss to the Tennessee Titans (1:54), discuss takeaways (10:18) and provide an injury update (28:38). Follow the...
NFL
1075thefan.com

5 Things Learned: Colts Start 0-3 For First Time In A Decade

INDIANAPOLIS – Not even a turnover filled day by the Titans could lead to the Colts stealing another one in Nashville. Carson Wentz gutted it out in Week 3, but the Colts still couldn’t do enough to beat the Titans, falling 25-16. What did we learn from the Colts losing...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
chatsports.com

NFL power rankings: Colts dropping after 0-3 start to 2021 season

The Indianapolis Colts are in a world of hurt, coming off their Week 3 loss to AFC South foe the Tennessee Titans. Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is hobbling, as are some key parts along the offensive line. The defense is a mixed bag of forcing turnovers and giving up big plays.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Colts LB Darius Leonard’s 31-word outburst after disappointing 0-3 start

The Indianapolis Colts dropped to 0-3 on the season after Sunday’s Week 3 loss to the Tennessee Titans, and sure enough, star linebacker Darius Leonard is not happy. Following their 25-16 loss to the Titans, Leonard went on an expletive-laden rant about the Colts’ ugly start to the 2021 campaign. Before the defeat at the hands of Tennessee, the Colts lost to the Seattle Seahawks (28-16) and Los Angeles Rams (27-24).
NFL
CBS Sports

Colts at Titans odds, picks: Point spread, total, player props, trends for Week 3 AFC South matchup

The Indianapolis Colts hit the road this week to take on a division rival in the Tennessee Titans. Indy is facing a bit of a quarterback issue, as Carson Wentz is dealing with two sprained ankles. He returned to practice on Friday and is listed as questionable. If he does not play, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Indy could use two quarterbacks in Brett Hundley and Jacob Eason. However, at this point it seems like Wentz is on track to play.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Miami Dolphins inactives for Week 4 versus Colts

The Miami Dolphins are in a hole. There’s no denying that. But they’re also facing a prime opportunity to climb back out of that hole and effectively restart their season after the first four weeks — pushing their record to 2-2 with a win today over Indianapolis would have Miami ready to regroup after a shaky start to the season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Chappell
Person
Carson Wentz
Yardbarker

Colts Fantasy Week 4: Who Starts vs. Dolphins?

For fantasy football players, the 2021 Indianapolis Colts have probably not been your jam. Three straight letdowns with few standout fantasy performances included have people souring on the shares of Colts players on their rosters, but relief might be on the way this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The ingredients...
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 4 Game Vs. Miami Dolphins

» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack, Jordan Wilkins. » The Colts' plan for quarterback Carson Wentz's progress from his sprained ankles is to get him "one day better," coach Frank Reich said Monday. Meaning: Wentz did not practice Wednesday and Thursday last week but was limited on Friday; Reich hopes Wentz can practice Wednesday; if he can't, getting Wentz on the field Thursday and Friday this week and then having him progress to practicing every day next week would be the goal.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#The Miami Dolphins#The New England Patriots
WTHR

Colts-Titans Game Blog: Colts lose to Titans 25-16, first 0-3 start since 2011

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Colts lost to the Titans 25-16 in the third week of the season. This is the Colts first 0-3 start since 2011. Quarterback Carson Wentz played after suffering two sprained ankles in last week's loss to the Rams. It was clear though he wasn't as mobile and that caused some issues for the Colts offense.
NFL
The Game Haus

Miami Dolphins Week 4 Preview: Indianapolis Colts

The Dolphins come into Week 4 with a very winnable matchup ahead of them. Miami will face the Indianapolis Colts at home. The Colts have started their season 0-3 with losses against the Seahawks, Rams and the Titans. Indianapolis features former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who has not been bad this season. He has 682 yards passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception on the year. The Dolphins will be starting Jacoby Brissett for the second week in row, as Tua Tagovailoa heals from a rib injury. Miami is currently favored by 1.5 points according to Caesars Sportsbook.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

Substandard performance by defense contributing to Colts’ 0-3 start

INDIANAPOLIS – So many of those involved and responsible for the end result are in agreement: the Indianapolis Colts defense has been substandard. Or more to the point, it’s not been up to its own standards through the team’s 0-3 start. Don’t take our word for it. How have things been against the run? “It’s […]
NFL
chatsports.com

NFL Week 4 picks, predictions: Colts heading to 0-4 vs. Dolphins

The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) play the Miami Dolphins (1-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday (CBS) at Hard Rock Stadium. Both teams won double-digit games in 2020 but are desperate to get on track in NFL Week 4. The Colts have a hobbling quarterback in Carson Wentz and may be without two...
NFL
FOX59

FOX59

1K+
Followers
331
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy