"If Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi scores that goal they say it is world class. Mo Salah scores that goal because he is world class." It is hard for words alone to do justice to just how good Salah's goal was in Sunday's 2-2 draw between Liverpool and Manchester City, though Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp did his best.

