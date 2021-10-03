CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Mohamed Salah: Watch the Liverpool star's brillaint solo goal for Liverpool against Manchester City

By BBC
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatch of the Day 2's Alan Shearer and Jermaine Jenas analyse Liverpool's goals against Manchester City, including an outstanding solo effort from Mohamed Salah. Available to UK users only.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: Liverpool Boss Praises “Goal Machine” Mohamed Salah

Since signing for Liverpool in the summer of 2017, Mohamed Salah exceeded nearly all expectations. His 130 goals in 209 appearances for Liverpool, plus all the individual and team honors, should put him near the very top of a very short list of best footballers on the plannet. Yet, somehow,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Mohamed Salah discusses Reds’ draw with Man City and solo goal

The Egyptian scored his ninth goal of the season to put the Reds 2-1 ahead after 76 minutes with an incredible weaving run and finish. But it wasn’t enough to secure the three points for Jürgen Klopp’s side as Kevin De Bruyne’s strike at the Kop end took a deflection off Joel Matip and beat Alisson Becker.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Shearer
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Jermaine Jenas
Tribal Football

PSG shut door on Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah

PSG have passed on the prospect of signing Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah. ESPN says the Egypt international was a top target for PSG for much of the past summer. However, the arrival of Lionel Messi from Barcelona saw PSG drop their pursuit of Salah - and now they've effectively shut the door on trying for the striker in the future.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah covers Liverpool’s cracks at right-back to share spoils with Man City

He was extraordinary, as usual, so much so that his superpowers on a pitch are seen as standard.Mohamed Salah was doing what he does expertly: making defenders wish they’d disappeared instead of being made to look foolish by him.He also so nearly rendered Liverpool’s kryptonite against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday irrelevant.They had no functioning right side, but the Merseysiders had the current best player in the world. Is there a concrete argument for anyone else that doesn’t centre around historical achievements?Even Salah’s supreme assist and holy-hell-did-you-see-that? goal wasn’t enough to mask Liverpool’s deficiency in the absence of Trent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#Analyse
chatsports.com

'They had lot of chances' – Liverpool’s Salah claims Manchester City draw was a fair result

The Egypt international is contented with the Reds’ result against Pep Guardiola’s Citizens in Sunday’s blockbuster English topflight fixture. Mohamed Salah has voiced his satisfaction with Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Manchester City in Sunday’s English Premier League showdown. After a scoreless first-half at Anfield, Senegal international Sadio Mane put Jurgen...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Telegraph

Nine perfect touches: Mohamed Salah's greatest goal for Liverpool

It was as much the work of a master choreographer as world-class footballer; six seconds of balance, dexterity and artistry worthy of a standing ovation at the Bolshoi Theatre as much as Anfield. Mohamed Salah’s goal against Manchester City on Sunday was one of those rare moments where every conceivable...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Kevin Campbell warns Liverpool about Mohamed Salah’s contract situation

Mohamed Salah’s current Liverpool contract ends in 2023 and the winger is yet to sign a new contract with the club and Liverpool have been urged to offer a lucrative deal to Mohamed Salah as the risk of losing him to Premier League rivals Manchester City who are willing to offer him ‘double his money.’ The Egyptian international have started the 21/22 season in sensational form and have already scored six goals in the Premier League in the first seven games and is leading the goal scorers chart for the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Joel Matip: You feel part of something special here at Liverpool

Joel Matip believes his five years as a Liverpool player have seen him forge an extremely strong bond with the club and city. The defender is in the midst of his sixth season as a Red after arriving at Anfield in the summer of 2016 following a free transfer from Schalke.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy