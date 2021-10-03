Mohamed Salah: Watch the Liverpool star's brillaint solo goal for Liverpool against Manchester City

He was extraordinary, as usual, so much so that his superpowers on a pitch are seen as standard.Mohamed Salah was doing what he does expertly: making defenders wish they’d disappeared instead of being made to look foolish by him.He also so nearly rendered Liverpool’s kryptonite against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday irrelevant.They had no functioning right side, but the Merseysiders had the current best player in the world. Is there a concrete argument for anyone else that doesn’t centre around historical achievements?Even Salah’s supreme assist and holy-hell-did-you-see-that? goal wasn’t enough to mask Liverpool’s deficiency in the absence of Trent...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO