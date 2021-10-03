CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zsq6l_0cG44MSp00

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night.

The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million.

Saturday night’s numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball was 1.

The Powerball jackpot has slowly climbed thanks to 40 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn’t been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on Jan. 20. Saturday’s grand prize of $635 million would have been the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.

Oktoberfest in La Mesa brings community together to celebrate German heritage

Since Aug. 23, Powerball drawings have been held three times a week to increase interest and grow prizes more quickly. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EDT.

One thing that hasn’t changed, though, are the long odds of winning the jackpot — one in 292.2 million.

The estimated jackpot amount refers to winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Most winners prefer the cash option, which for Monday’s drawing would be an estimated $474.8 million before taxes.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

America's Third-Biggest Pizza Chain Is Opening Dozens of New Locations

"Pizza! Pizza!" is the catchphrase of this national pizzeria… and according to a new report, when they promise pizza, they mean it. The pizza chain that's beloved in large part for its noteworthy deals has been baking up a plan to take its product wider. In particular, they're about to put a serious stake in the ground in one Midwestern city.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
southarkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Payments Now Heading Your Way

Federal stimulus checks have been issued throughout different states to assist American households with their rising costs. For low- and middle-income families, these monetary advantages provide a cash boost and instant assistance. A fourth stimulus check may be on your way, depending on where you reside. Government authorities and legislators...
PERSONAL FINANCE
talesbuzz.com

Even MORE Brian Laundrie Sightings Reported In North Carolina

As the 23-year-old continues to be a fugitive from justice, interest in his whereabouts have not waned. Law enforcement has conducted an exhaustive search of Carlton Reserve, where his family claimed he’d gone. Dog the Bounty Hunter has been searching nearby Florida campgrounds. But so far, these efforts have seemingly turned up no solid leads.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Travel Bugs World

Travel: Four California beaches ranked as the Top 25 beaches in the U.S.

Visiting beaches is our favorite travel activity. So we were very interested to see who ranked in the top beaches in the U.S. Every year TripAdvisor readers vote on their favorite travel experiences worldwide in the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards. They vote on their favorite hotels, travel experiences, national parks, travel attractions, and more. Additionally, each category includes regional listings. Not surprisingly to residents, California starred in many of the categories.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Winners#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Drawing#Biggest Powerball#Ap#German
NewsOne

Success Of ‘BMF’ Draws Attention To Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory’s Prison Sentence

The success of “BMF” on STARZ has led to plenty of questions about the subjects, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory and his brother, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory. It isn’t much of a spoiler alert to recall the figureheads of the Black Mafia Family were sentenced to decades in federal prison for running the largest cocaine distribution operation in the United States. Still, fans were quick to wonder what Big Meech’s status is behind the walls as his son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory, Jr. portrays the younger version of him on the small screen.
TV & VIDEOS
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Hits “Foodie” Top 10!

Living in Las Vegas, it’s nice to know that we finally cracked the Top 10 when it comes to the foodie truck cuisine! The Mike & Carla Morning Show rundown the list of other cities…listen to the segment to see if the city you’re from made the list!
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
NewsBreak
Sports
Forbes

Can A Debt Collector Get Into My Bank Account?

You head to an ATM to withdraw $100 from your bank account. But you’re unable to get any of your money. You later find out your bank account has been frozen. In many cases, a bank blocks your access to the account because a debt collector has obtained a court order against you. The court order requires the bank to freeze your account so the debt collector can recover money that’ll help cover your past-due debt.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CBS 8

Women's March to be held in San Diego

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The movement started planning their first event in 2016 and in January of 2017, the National Women's March was seen and heard all across the country and right here in San Diego. The Women's March is taking to the streets again all across the country...
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Weekly

San Diego Staycation: The Perfect Pandemic Getaway From L.A.

Air travel still feels like a headache, if not a risky endeavor for a lot of us and if you missed the opportunity for a real road trip this Summer, you might be thinking now is a good time for a getaway. It is! This time of year – just before the hurried holidays, as temps transition from sweltering to sunny and breezy – provides an easy way to get in some leisure and new scenery. If you’ve got a weekend to spare, a li’l time off from work or can do it remotely (the boss doesn’t need to know that you’re finishing that spreadsheet with a cocktail by the pool, right?), you won’t regret the recharge. We’re big fans of weekenders and mid-week jaunts as a way to re-calibrate, especially during the pandemic. Vegas is an obvious choice, but with mask-wearing seemingly un-inforced and big crowds to contend with, we felt like we dodged a bullet not catching the virus after our last visit there.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chatsports.com

BBO Poker Tables Now Headquartered in Las Vegas!

BBO Poker Tables, the leader in stunning, customized poker tables, is now the official poker table of Las Vegas. In May of 2021, the company moved into an 18,000 sq ft production and distribution facility at the Speedway Complex in Northeast Las Vegas. The strategic location allows the company to efficiently distribute and decrease transit times for products to all parts of the US in addition to being ideally positioned to support the poker capital of the world.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

637
Followers
341
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy