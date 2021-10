Once again, the Miami Marlins couldn’t seem to get out of their own way, losing game two of their doubleheader to the New York Mets, 2-1. The Marlins were able to get on the board first when Jesús Sánchez led off the second inning with a 445-foot home run that landed in the upper deck in right field. Sánchez has homered 10 times since August 28, the highest total among all MLB rookies.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO