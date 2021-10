The only fitting end to a season as wild as the Atlanta Braves’ 2021 season is for it all to come down to the last week. Had the Braves taken care of business at home against the Rockies a couple of weeks ago or not blown a late 4-1 lead against the Diamondbacks last week, this last week would be devoid of drama. But that would’ve been too simple. For this team, this season, it was always going to come down to the very end.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO