Bears RB David Montgomery believed to have avoided major knee injury

When Bears running back David Montgomery was seen writhing in pain on the ground during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win against the Lions, we expected the worse.

But it sounds like encouraging news for Chicago’s most consistent and productive offensive player after initial tests.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Montgomery is not believed to have suffered a major injury after hyperextending his knee. The Bears will run additional tests to be sure, but it sounds like reassuring news on the Montgomery front.

Montgomery had 23 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns before leaving with a knee injury.

Montgomery took to Twitter after the game to share a message: “YOU ARE AN AWESOME GOD !!!” That could indicate he received encouraging news.