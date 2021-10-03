CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bears RB David Montgomery believed to have avoided major knee injury

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vbap5_0cG448Bu00

When Bears running back David Montgomery was seen writhing in pain on the ground during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win against the Lions, we expected the worse.

But it sounds like encouraging news for Chicago’s most consistent and productive offensive player after initial tests.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Montgomery is not believed to have suffered a major injury after hyperextending his knee. The Bears will run additional tests to be sure, but it sounds like reassuring news on the Montgomery front.

Montgomery had 23 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns before leaving with a knee injury.

Montgomery took to Twitter after the game to share a message: “YOU ARE AN AWESOME GOD !!!” That could indicate he received encouraging news.

Comments / 0

Related
bleachernation.com

Report: “Initial Belief” After Early Tests Suggest David Montgomery’s Knee Injury is a Hyperextension, But MRI Coming Monday

Watching David Montgomery go down (and not get up) in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Bears win against the Lions did a number in taking the wind out of our sails. Montgomery had already bulldozed his way to a 20+ carry, 100+ yard, 2 TD game by the time the injury happened. And when Montgomery walked off the field, it was easy to default to fearing the worst.
NFL
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Get Good News On David Montgomery

The Chicago Bears have reportedly received some good news on star running back David Montgomery on Monday. Montgomery, one of the top running backs in the NFL this season, suffered a gruesome-looking leg injury during Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions. The running back had to be helped off the field and was later ruled out.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Chicago Tribune

Week 4 recap: Chicago Bears get a bounceback win at home over the Detroit Lions 24-14 — but running back David Montgomery suffers a knee injury

For a while Sunday at Soldier Field, everything was right again with the Chicago Bears. The Bears offense got its groove back, under a different play caller than Matt Nagy. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields was hitting wide receivers Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney with deep shots. And the Bears defense was pitching a shutout against the Detroit Lions into the third quarter. Then one play ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Lions#Nfl Network#Mri
CBS Sports

Bears' David Montgomery: Could miss multiple weeks

Montgomery (knee) is reportedly nursing a sprain that is expected to sideline him 4-5 weeks, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports. The Bears aren't expected to provide an official update on Montgomery's status until Wednesday, but early test results at least suggest he's avoided a season-ending issue. If a recovery timetable between four and five weeks is indeed accurate, Montgomery will likely end up seeing a stint on IR. Damien Williams appears the favorite to lead Chicago's backfield in the meantime, assuming he can manage to play through a thigh bruise. The Bears also have rookie Khalil Herbert around to pick up some slack, with a road matchup against the Raiders on deck for Week 5.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

Bears place RB David Montgomery on IR, activate LB Danny Trevathan

The Chicago Bears have officially placed running back David Montgomery on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday. Montgomery suffered a knee sprain in last Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions, where he’s expected to be sidelined 3-5 weeks, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Linebacker Danny Trevathan has been activated...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Golic Predicts NFL Coach Will Eventually Be Fired

There are a fair number of critics of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy at this point in his career – longtime sports radio host Mike Golic among them. The former ESPN Radio host predicted on Sunday afternoon that Golic will not be back with the Bears in 2022. That’s not exactly going out on a limb, but it’s surely a prediction that most Bears fans will enjoy seeing.
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
FanSided

Bill Belichick crashes Bucs locker room to share private moment with Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium to face his former team as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer was full of reunions, and some were better than others. As soon as he arrived back in New England, Patriots fans greeted their former quarterback with cheers. Brady also shared a picturesque embrace with Patriots owner Robert Kraft pregame and spent all of his time postgame chatting with his former teammates. Both sides seemed to be enjoying the homecoming and soaking it all in.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFL
The Spun

The Patriots Are Signing A Familiar Veteran QB To Roster

Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer is officially back on the New England Patriots roster, and this time, it’s for good. The Patriots promoted Hoyer from their practice squad to serve as Mac Jones’ backup last weekend in Miami and then reverted him back to the taxi squad after the game. That was only done for procedural purposes though.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

37K+
Followers
76K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy