Watch: Georgia DL Jalen Carter blocks 3 Razorbacks

By James Morgan
 5 days ago
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter is proving he can get the job done on both sides of the football. Carter lined up at full back on Kendall Milton’s short touchdown run in the second half.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound fullback was ready to meet several Arkansas Razorbacks in the hole on the play. Carter plowed through one defender and pushed him into a pair of Razorbacks. Carter’s blocking created a massive lane for Kendall Milton to score with ease.

Here’s a great angle of the play:

Carter was a part of Georgia’s best offensive line performance of the season. Offensive line coach Matt Luke helped prepare Georgia’s talented offensive line group to dominate against former Georgia coach Sam Pittman.

The Bulldogs ran for 273 yards on 56 carries. Georgia scored three rushing touchdowns. Here’s another look at Kendall Milton’s touchdown:

