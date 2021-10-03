CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New COVID-19 Guidelines Say You Should Get A Fan If You’re Having An Indoor Party This Holiday Season!

By Katherine Baldwin
healththoroughfare.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holidays are approaching, so it makes sense that you might want to celebrate them with your friends and families, be it Halloween or Thanksgiving, or both! However, if you are still unvaccinated for the COVID-19 virus, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends not to spend any time in large crowds, especially not indoors!

