WATCH: Trevon Diggs makes Cowboys history with two interceptions

By Griffin McVeigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKsb2_0cG42pPI00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

While Alabama has players littered throughout the NFL, two of the best play for the Dallas Cowboys. Amari Cooper and Trevon Diggs have been balling this season, especially the cornerback.

Maybe switching back to his college number (No. 7) did the trick or Dan Quinn has made a huge difference. But Diggs’ sophomore season has been a massive upgrade from his rookie.

On Sunday, he continued to add to the record book with a couple of interceptions.

Late in the third quarter, Diggs was dropping into zone coverage. Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold must not have seen him over the middle, throwing it right to the cornerback. It marked Diggs’ fourth interception of the year.

According to Dallas Cowboys PR, Diggs became the first player in Cowboys history to record four interceptions in the first four games of the season since the NFL merged in 1966.

Sixteen players have done it in the NFL since the same date. But the party was not over there.

On the next Carolina possession, Diggs jumped in front of another pass from Darnold, recording his second interception of the day. Five in four games for the second-year corner.

Diggs was not seen on the field after his second interception. Nevertheless, a 36-28 win moved Dallas to 3-1 on the season, with defensive turnovers being the difference thus far.

When the Cowboys got Diggs in the early second round of the 2020 draft, it was seen as one of the biggest steals. Many had the Alabama corner graded as a first-round talent. Dallas considered taking him at No. 17 pick as well.

Diggs has quickly turned into the leader of Dan Quinn’s defense. If his interceptions habits continue, Defensive Player of the Year could become a real possibility.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Griffin McVeigh on Twitter @Griffin_McVeigh.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

