CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

IVORY Dismantles Speakers with His Bone-Shattering Sound

By Ali Mooney
edmidentity.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIVORY swung by after the release of his latest EP, Bleep Bloop, to spin a mix and chat about collaborating with Kompany and more. If you’re a fan of bone-shattering dubstep, you should know the name IVORY. The French producer has been gracing speakers and stages with his unique production and high-energy tunes for years. He’s had numerous releases on the renowned dubstep labels such as Never Say Die, NSD: Black Label, and of course, Disciple Round Table. The producer’s noteworthy projects throughout his musical journey include Dead Space, Beast, and “93 Style” with Virus Syndicate.

edmidentity.com

Comments / 0

Related
EDMTunes

IVORY – Bleep Bloop EP

Parisian producer IVORY is back with his new Bleep Bloop EP via Never Say Die Records. There’s certainly no shortage of premium producer talent from the French region and IVORY displays all the qualities of a budding star. Layered with colossal bass stomps and shredded synths, each track in BLEEP...
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Space Yacht Drops Debut Techno Compilation ‘The Black Hole, Vol. 1’

Space Yacht recruits HELLBOUND! to curate their debut techno compilation, The Black Hole Vol. 1, featuring 10 relentless tracks. You know what they say, the devil works hard, but Space Yacht works harder. That’s because founders Henry Lu and Rami Perlman refuse to pass up any opportunity to grow. As the identity of Space Yacht continues to expand, one thing remains the same, these two tastemakers are always making space for rising talent to break out amongst the masses.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Of The Trees Releases “Windhorse” Off Forthcoming EP

Of The Trees takes listeners on a journey filled with ambient sounds and soothing vocals in his new single “Windhorse” with Sophie Marks. It’s been a fantastic year for Denver-based producer Of The Trees. He’s already made appearances at events like The Untz, Global Dance Festival, CharlesTheFirst’s curated event at Terry Bison Ranch, and Backwoods Festival, and is also set to play in support of CloZee in late 2021 and Rezz on her Spiral Tour in 2022. Now, after months of whispers of a new EP from Of The Trees in the works, fans are finally getting a taste of what’s to come on his upcoming Tale of Elegos EP with the release of its lead single.
THEATER & DANCE
edmidentity.com

PLEEG Astounds with Colorful Production on “Why”

PLEEG brings his upbeat and lively production talents to Never Say Die with “Why,” a single off of his upcoming Dreamer EP!. When PLEEG submitted an entry submitted for Never Say Die‘s recent Trampa remix competition it turned into the label reaching out to him and signing a full EP. Listening through his discography, however, it is no surprise why this heavyweight label decided to back the budding producer. Tracks like “Soul” and “Mirage,” released on Chime‘s Rushdown label earlier this year, paint a vivid picture of the radiant production that is part of a PLEEG song. Continuing to make his mark on the dance scene, he’s brought his best work to his upcoming Dreamer EP, which drops on Friday, and listeners will enjoy every second of it.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soundcloud#Bone#Sound Design#The Sounds#French#Nsd
edmidentity.com

Watch Out! MYTHM is Back with Another Massive EP

MYTHM is a force to be reckoned with and Technique is yet another reminder of the massive sounds he’s bringing to this corner of dubstep. MYTHM is a talented producer who’s taken the dubstep scene by storm with his signature sound. He’s put in plenty of work over the last few years and has gained attention and praise from 140 fans and artists alike as a result. Dons like J:Kenzo has given praise to this exceptionally talented producer, which recently landed him a guest mix on Rinse FM. The list goes on and on of the success from the producer thus far and he’s back at it yet again with a massive debut release on Artikal Music, Technique.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Project Z: Retribution Drops Massive Lineup

Project Z is where Basscon and Bassrush go toe-to-toe to determine which genre reigns supreme, and this year features an impressive lineup. Insomniac’s Bassrush and Basscon have a healthy rivalry going on that gets settled every year in the battlegrounds dubbed Project Z. For one night in Southern California, the growling wubs of bass music and the distorted sounds of hard dance go toe-to-toe in an epic battle where only one can reign supreme.
ENTERTAINMENT
edmidentity.com

G-REX Chats About ‘Fusion’ and Lost Lands

After throwing down a massive set at Lost Lands, G-REX sat down with us to discuss his Fusion EP with Sully, his rider, and so much more!. In the past three years, G-REX has taken the bass scene by storm with his eclectic production prowess in tow. Though the artist’s humble beginnings can be traced back to 2013, his unmistakable sound absolutely dominated 2018 with “Babatunde,” a collaboration with friend PEEKABOO. The track was rinsed by headlining acts and up-and-comers alike, and thus G-REX became a household name in heavy bass with a freeform edge.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Skream Releases “Sad Days” and a Fresh Remix on iFEEL

Skream drops his latest single “Sad Days” on his iFEEL imprint and enlists Dublin-based producer DART for a killer techno remix. Skream is one of the most iconic producers to come out of the UK, throwing down some of the most genre-bending experimental tunes in the realms of dubstep and house and techno for nearly two decades. He has curated an undeniably versatile catalog of tracks and unforgettable collaborations which has made him the greatly esteemed artist he is. Since forming his own label, iFEEL in May of this year, the renowned artist has kept the toes of his fans tapping and hearts fulfilled with a steady stream of truly unique singles and remixes. Now, without skipping a beat, Skream is at it again with “Sad Days“ featuring a remix from DART.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
edmidentity.com

Dirtybird Releases ‘Campout Compilation 2021’

Dirtybird Campout is just a week away and they’ve officially released this year’s Campout Compilation to get everyone pumped!. It’s been a grueling two years in wait but next week members of the Dirtybird flock are finally flying home to Modesto Reservoir Campgrounds for Dirtybird Campout. Plan on getting extra weird and wild with trippy house melodies, groovy basslines, and all sorts of games and activities to set the pace on October 15 – 17. But before everyone can cross the gate into loony town it’s time to warm up those dancing feet with the highly anticipated Campout Compilation 2021!
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Elderbrook Releases ‘Innerlight’ EP on Big Beat Records

Beloved artist Elderbrook looks to Big Beat Records for his latest release , the four-track Innerlight EP that’s packed full of collaborations. Elderbrook is an artist who has continued to woo crowds with his serene sounds for years now. Whether leaving his fans impressed with Talking and Why Do We Shake In The Cold? or legendary tracks like “Cola” with CamelPhat and “Fire” with Ytram and Martin Garrix, he’s only further proved his skills with each passing release. Now, after stunning with his album in 2020 and announcing a tour earlier this year, Elderbrook has returned with a fresh EP on Big Beat Records, Innerlight.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Talking “Anywhere With You” with Afrojack

Fresh off the release of “Anywhere With You,” Afrojack swung by to chat about the creation of the track, EDC Las Vegas, and more. Few artists in the scene have created the kind of legacy that Afrojack has throughout his career. Countless releases have dominated speakers around the world from the mind of this house music maestro and he’s graced the stage everywhere from nightclubs in Ibiza to the main stages at some of the largest festivals like EDC Las Vegas and Tomorrowland. And he continues to help grow the scene as well by constantly searching for new artists to support through his label Wall Recordings as well.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Multi-instrumentalist Webmoms finds his sound on soulful track "Waiting"

Multi-instrumentalist and producer, Webmoms, offers an overdue apology for his habit of running late on soulful single “Waiting,” featuring crooning vocals from rising singer-songwriter MADDY. With neo-soul sensibilities that offers a rich bassline cut by a laid-back rap verse from Webmoms himself, the track taps into a soothing yet sultry musicality.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Bonobo Announces New Album with Lead Single “Rosewood”

Bonobo returns with his latest single, “Rosewood,” along with news of his next album, Fragments, and a world tour coming to a city near you. Fans from far and wide have waited patiently throughout the pandemic as world-renowned DJ and producer Simon Green, better known by his stage name Bonobo, has put the finishing touches on his latest body of work, Fragments. Today, we are now one step closer to realizing the next chapter in this storied producer’s immaculate body of work. Due out January 14 on Ninja Tune Records, this will be the global superstar’s most significant body of work yet.
MUSIC
The Whale 99.1 FM

Watch Some Cats Sing Queen-Inspired ‘Bohemian Catsody’

A new parody video featuring a quartet of cats singing a reimagined version of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," complete with feline-inspired lyrics, has surfaced on YouTube. You can see the video below. The clip surely would have delighted the late Freddie Mercury, who was undoubtedly a cat person. In the early...
The Independent

Katelyn Ballman death: TikTok star known as itskatieeebee dies aged 27

American TikTok star Katelyn Ballman, known as itskatieeebee, has died at the age of 27.The mother of four’s death was confirmed by her family on Facebook. A cause of death has not been disclosed.Saundra Mae-Lynn posted: ‘It is with the utmost sadness that I need to report my niece Katelyn Ballman only 27 years old has passed away.“She was fun and funny and a loving mother. I didn’t hear from her often but she did call once in a while. Nothing as far as I know is known about the cause of death. Bless her and her family…”The TikTok star,...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
MetalSucks

Wife of The Obsessed Drummer Brian Costantino Has Died of Covid-19

Susie Costantino, the wife of The Obsessed drummer Brian Costantino, has died of Covid-19. While immeasurably sad on its own, the news is especially notable in light of recent events. Eric Wagner, formerly of Trouble, whose current band The Skull was on tour with The Obsessed when he contracted Covid-19, tragically died last month from the virus at the age of 62 (he was staunchly against getting vaccinated). Days earlier, The Obsessed band-leader Scott “Wino” Weinrich had referred to Covid-19 as a “depopulation tool” created by the U.S. government, a belief he doubled-down on after Wagner’s death, saying that opinion is “rooted in science” that is being “suppressed and censored.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy