IVORY Dismantles Speakers with His Bone-Shattering Sound

Skream drops his latest single “Sad Days” on his iFEEL imprint and enlists Dublin-based producer DART for a killer techno remix. Skream is one of the most iconic producers to come out of the UK, throwing down some of the most genre-bending experimental tunes in the realms of dubstep and house and techno for nearly two decades. He has curated an undeniably versatile catalog of tracks and unforgettable collaborations which has made him the greatly esteemed artist he is. Since forming his own label, iFEEL in May of this year, the renowned artist has kept the toes of his fans tapping and hearts fulfilled with a steady stream of truly unique singles and remixes. Now, without skipping a beat, Skream is at it again with “Sad Days“ featuring a remix from DART.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO