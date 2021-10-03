CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I’m happy': Salvy, Royals reflect on season

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY -- Salvador Perez ended his season in the on-deck circle on Sunday afternoon, in the Royals’ 7-3 loss to the Twins at Kauffman Stadium, at 48 home runs. He was one away from breaking a tie with Jorge Soler for the Royals’ single-season home run record and one away from breaking a tie with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the Major League home run lead.

