'I’m happy': Salvy, Royals reflect on season

He did it AGAIN. On a night where Salvador Perez tied Jorge Soler’s single season record for home runs, the Royals bested the Cleveland Indians 10-5 in an offensive battle. It was Kansas City’s 73rd win of the season and 4,000th in team history. After Daniel Lynch allowed a run in the top of the first inning, the Royals rudely welcomed Cleveland starter Zach Plesac, who was 8-0 in his career against Kansas City. Perez, one day after smacking his 47th home run, rocked a three-run shot to dead center field — tying Soler’s record that was set back in 2019. Unfortunately, Perez was later removed from the game with a right ankle sprain, the club announced. Back on the mound, Lynch struggled to miss bats. The left-hander worked through three-plus innings and allowed four runs on seven hits with two strikeouts. Joel Payamps relieved him in the fourth, but Cleveland managed to tie the game in the fifth on a Yu Chang double. Greg Holland tossed two perfect innings of relief in the sixth and seventh.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO