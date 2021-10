Dallas Cowboys' Osa Odighizuwa (97) and Damontae Kazee (18) celebrate with Trevon Diggs (7) after Diggs intercepted a pass in the second hal(Ron Jenkins / ASSOCIATED PRESS) The Dallas Cowboys 2/1 hosted the Carolina Panthers 3/0 at AT&T Stadium in what was expected to be a tough battle. The Cowboys run game has been stellar the last two weeks. While Dak Prescott has been nothing short of superb and let's not forget the defense with rookie sensation Micah Parson and reigning NFC Defensive Player of the month CB Trevon Diggs with his league-leading 3 interceptions. The question is how will they match up against the undefeated Carolina Panthers and their upstart Sam Darnold and the highly vaunted Panther defense.

