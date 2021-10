Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Stronghands has launched over 5 years ago, as a fork of peercoin / Bitcoin core with stake features. With new purposes, it had its takeover in mid- 2017, headed by Michael Larry-Reed and his dev team at that time, and since then, other community partners, including Alex Freire, Valter Ribeiro and Thomas Orr Tucker (in memory), have worked on the constant development of this project, in order to build a complete ecosystem, which the main objective is to bring economic freedom, opening doors for the real decentralized economy, outside the old financial institutions.

