After his third drop of the game, Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown was met on the sideline by coach John Harbaugh, who offered some words of encouragement. ‘You’re writing the rest of this story, nobody else is," Harbaugh told him. "When you’re looking back on your career and you’ve had the great career that you’re going to have, this is going to be part of the story. This is going to be part of your testimony. You’re going to be able to talk to people about what you went through and what you overcame here. So, let’s go to work on that starting Wednesday.”

