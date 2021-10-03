CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting involving officer in Colorado Springs

By Colleen Flynn
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Springs Police Department said an officer has been involved in a shooting on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 3200 block of E. Platte Avenue. The CSPD public information officer is en route to give an update on the situation.

Our sister station in Colorado Springs provided details of the shooting that killed a suspect .

