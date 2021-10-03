Jets' Corey Davis: Scores against former team

Davis caught four of seven targets for 111 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Titans. Davis delivered in the revenge game against the team that drafted him fifth overall in 2017. He gave New York a 24-17 fourth-quarter lead with a 53-yard touchdown, turning upfield after quarterback Zach Wilson gestured for him to do so before delivering a dime right into Davis' breadbasket. With Wilson starting to look more comfortable, things are also looking up for Davis, who has three of the Jets' five touchdowns this season as the team's No. 1 receiver. Expect a boatload of targets for Davis in Week 5 when the Jets take on the vulnerable Falcons secondary in London.