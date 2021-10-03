CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets' Corey Davis: Scores against former team

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Davis caught four of seven targets for 111 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Titans. Davis delivered in the revenge game against the team that drafted him fifth overall in 2017. He gave New York a 24-17 fourth-quarter lead with a 53-yard touchdown, turning upfield after quarterback Zach Wilson gestured for him to do so before delivering a dime right into Davis' breadbasket. With Wilson starting to look more comfortable, things are also looking up for Davis, who has three of the Jets' five touchdowns this season as the team's No. 1 receiver. Expect a boatload of targets for Davis in Week 5 when the Jets take on the vulnerable Falcons secondary in London.

The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFL
