San Francisco 49ers news TODAY is popping following the 49ers 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in NFL week 4 vs. the Seattle Seahawks. 49ers Report host Chase Senior is here to break down all of the latest 49ers news and 49ers rumors during our 49ers postgame show. The 49ers injury report is lengthy and we have a bunch of 49ers injury news to get to. Trey Lance replaced Jimmy Garoppolo in the second half after going out with a calf injury. Trent Williams also suffered an injury to his elbow and was carted off the field. Kyle Shanahan was pretty conservative in his play calling with Lance at the helm.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO