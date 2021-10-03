CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Yankees' Gio Urshela: Dealing with thigh injury

 5 days ago

Urshela was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays with a bruised thigh, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. Urshela was initially able to remain in the game after he ran full speed into Tampa Bay's dugout, but he was replaced defensively in the top of the ninth inning. Manager Aaron Boone said after the contest that the infielder is doing "alright." However, it's not yet clear whether the injury will impact his availability for the AL Wild Card Game on Tuesday.

Aaron Boone
Gio Urshela
MLB
New York Yankees
Baseball
Sports
