Saints' Aldrick Rosas: Kicking woes continue

“When I got hurt, he hit me up on Instagram, I believe,” Barkley said. “Any time we see each other, it’s nothing but love, nothing but respect. He’s one of my favorite players to watch, one of my favorite players to go against. I’ve been going against him since I was 18-years old at Penn State, (and it was) his last year at Ohio State. So, I’ve always been a big fan of him, and to see him starting to come back and show the world he’s still elite and he’s still that guy, which everyone else pretty much knew that. I’m just happy for him and look forward to seeing him Sunday.”

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO