Saints' Aldrick Rosas: Kicking woes continue
Rosas missed his only field-goal attempt but converted three of three PATs during Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Giants. After Rosas missed two field-goal tries last week, it was at least a positive that he was trusted to take a 58-yarder that was again pushed wide. However, he's now 1-for-4 on the year and has not even remotely given the Saints a reason to keep him around whenever Wil Lutz (abdomen) is ready to return, which could happen as soon as Week 5 against Washington.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0