2021 MLB playoffs: Who is in and full playoff schedule through World Series
It took until the final day of the regular season, but the 2021 MLB postseason field is set with the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees clinching American League Wild Card spots late in their season finales and the playoff quests of the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners falling just short. The San Francisco Giants also wrapped up the NL West crown a victory on Sunday, meaning the Los Angeles Dodgers will play in the NL Wild Card Game.www.espn.com
