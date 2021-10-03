CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs' Week 4 win over Eagles

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2knjVu_0cG3z3ZI00

The Kansas City Chiefs got themselves back to a .500 record with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4.

An explosive day on offense from Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill paved the way for the Chiefs’ second victory of the season. While the pass rush showed up late in the game, the defense remains a noticeable problem that needs fixing. Fans and media got involved, commenting on social media about both the success and the struggles Kansas City faced in Week 4.

Here’s a quick look at some of the best reactions from the game posted on Twitter:

What is a defense and do the Chiefs actually have one?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vQVw3_0cG3z3ZI00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs’ defense looks like the biggest thing holding this team back from greatness. They allowed over 380 passing yards to second-year Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, which is good for the most in his career. The defensive struggles were the talk of the Twitterverse during Sunday’s early slate, and they look to be a major concern for the foreseeable future. The defensive problems even have former NFL players wanting to come out of retirement just to try and help.

A hat trick from Tyreek Hill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30RVwn_0cG3z3ZI00
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

After a few quiet performances in the Chiefs’ two losses, Tyreek Hill had one the loudest games of his career. He managed to move up the franchise leaderboard in touchdown receptions with a performance that help thrust the Kansas City to their second win of the season. 11 catches, 186 yards and three touchdowns later, people were at awe of the Cheetah’s greatness, praising the performance on Twitter.

Andy Reid gets 100 wins with KC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vqDSP_0cG3z3ZI00
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs HC Andy Reid owns a piece of NFL history after he notched his 100th career win (including playoffs) in Kansas City. He now is the only head coach in league annals to ever win 100 games with two separate teams, the Chiefs and the Eagles. It’s poetic that this historic win came in Philadelphia, though fans and Reid would probably rather have it come two weeks earlier. It’s just another notch on the belt for one of the best to ever hold the title of head coach in the history of the NFL.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamba Hali
Person
Trey Wingo
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Kc Chiefs#American Football#Chiefs Week#Eagles Qb Jalen Hurts#The Kansas City Chiefs#Defense#Chiefs
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Steelers: 3 trade packages for Aaron Rodgers once the season ends

With a quarterback question and his likely availability, here’s how the Pittsburgh Steelers could make an offseason trade for Aaron Rodgers. On Sunday, the 2-1 Green Bay Packers will welcome the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers to Lambeau Field. The narrative around the two teams has shifted over the last couple weeks, with Aaron Rodgers rebounding playing well again and Ben Roethlisberger continuing to look like he’s just done.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Ben Roethlisberger News

Amid a pretty underwhelming season from Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, speculation has emerged that the Steelers might consider benching their longtime starter. ESPN’s Adam Schefter addressed those rumors today. Appearing on Get Up, Schefter reported that the Steelers are “never” going to bench Roethlisberger. He made it clear that...
NFL
The Independent

Young woman who ‘grinded’ with Urban Meyer scared to go out and may lose her job as he walks away unscathed

A 24-year-old woman whose dance next to NFL head coach Urban Meyer went viral has been placed under investigation by her employer.New Horizon Media Group, a marketing company headquartered in Ohio, told USA Today it had begun an internal probe into the female employee after she was filmed dancing near the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach at Urban Chophouse in Columbus, Ohio.Her mother said the woman had been targeted for abuse since the video was released and is afraid to leave her house.The mother said she was praying her daughter didn’t get fired as she needs the job.“It’s ruining her...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Had 1 Request For Jaylon Smith

The Dallas Cowboys decided that midseason was the right time to let go of Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. But a new report suggests that cutting him wasn’t the only option. According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys asked Smith to remove his injury guarantee for...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Dalton Schultz might be playing himself out of Dallas

Unless you’ve been sleeping under a rock, you’ve probably noticed the ascension of certain fourth-year tight end this season, Dalton Schultz. Schultz, the Dallas Cowboys 2018 fourth round draft pick out of Stanford, has had one heck of start this season. In just four games, Schultz has collected 20 receptions...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Jon Gruden News

On Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the news for all of the wrong reasons. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. Unfortunately for Gruden,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

37K+
Followers
76K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy