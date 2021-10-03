Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs' Week 4 win over Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs got themselves back to a .500 record with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4.

An explosive day on offense from Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill paved the way for the Chiefs’ second victory of the season. While the pass rush showed up late in the game, the defense remains a noticeable problem that needs fixing. Fans and media got involved, commenting on social media about both the success and the struggles Kansas City faced in Week 4.

Here’s a quick look at some of the best reactions from the game posted on Twitter:

What is a defense and do the Chiefs actually have one?

The Chiefs’ defense looks like the biggest thing holding this team back from greatness. They allowed over 380 passing yards to second-year Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, which is good for the most in his career. The defensive struggles were the talk of the Twitterverse during Sunday’s early slate, and they look to be a major concern for the foreseeable future. The defensive problems even have former NFL players wanting to come out of retirement just to try and help.

A hat trick from Tyreek Hill

After a few quiet performances in the Chiefs’ two losses, Tyreek Hill had one the loudest games of his career. He managed to move up the franchise leaderboard in touchdown receptions with a performance that help thrust the Kansas City to their second win of the season. 11 catches, 186 yards and three touchdowns later, people were at awe of the Cheetah’s greatness, praising the performance on Twitter.

Andy Reid gets 100 wins with KC

Chiefs HC Andy Reid owns a piece of NFL history after he notched his 100th career win (including playoffs) in Kansas City. He now is the only head coach in league annals to ever win 100 games with two separate teams, the Chiefs and the Eagles. It’s poetic that this historic win came in Philadelphia, though fans and Reid would probably rather have it come two weeks earlier. It’s just another notch on the belt for one of the best to ever hold the title of head coach in the history of the NFL.