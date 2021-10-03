CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings-Browns game balls: Cleveland running back tandem shines

By Star Tribune staff
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a day when Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield was spraying throws all over the field, Chubb ate up yards and the clock, gaining 100 yards on 21 carries. It wouldn't be right to give a game ball to only half of Cleveland's tandem. Chubb had 31 more yards, but Hunt got the touchdown and had perhaps the most significant run of the day, a 33-yarder on third-and-20 at the Browns 26 that led to a field goal right before the half.

