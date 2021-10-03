Vikings-Browns game balls: Cleveland running back tandem shines

We have made it through the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium, and your Minnesota Vikings lead the Cleveland Browns by a score of 7-0. The Browns won the coin toss and chose to defer to the second half, meaning that Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, and the Vikings’ offense got the football first. The Vikings put together a great drive, mixing Cook in with a series of nice throws from Cousins to push to a fourth-and-1 play from the Cleveland 9-yard line. C.J. Ham converted the first down to make it a goal-to-go situation, and a pass from Cousins to Justin Jefferson was taken off the board because Cousins had crossed the line of scrimmage before throwing the ball. A couple of plays later, however, Cousins found Jefferson again, and this one counted for a 12-yard score. Greg Joseph hit the extra point, and after a drive that took up half the first quarter, the Vikings had a 7-0 lead.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO