Cubs edge Cardinals 3-2 in rain-shortened season finale

In the interest of full disclosure, I had a typo in the title that said “sharts” and almost left it because it felt way too accurate. But since I didn’t want that to be taken as me demeaning the pitcher, I fixed it. Alec Mills has been this season pretty much what he’s been throughout his time in Chicago, dependable and workmanlike. He’s been roughed up quite a bit over the last few starts, though, so he’ll have to be better this afternoon.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO