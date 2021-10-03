CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs edge Cardinals 3-2 in rain-shortened season finale

 5 days ago
ST. LOUIS — Matt Duffy extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games with a pair of run-scoring singles to help the Chicago Cubs to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday in a game that was halted after seven innings by rain. Tommy Edman homered...

CBS Chicago

Happ Drives In 2-Run Homer, Cubs Top St. Louis Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ian Happ drove a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning to sour what could be Jon Lester’s final career start, lifting the Chicago Cubs over the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5. Lester, 37, hasn’t declared whether he intends to come back for a 17th season. The left-hander pitched for the Cubs for six seasons, including the 2016 World Series team. Happ drove a 2-0 pitch from Luis Garcia over the center-field wall for his career-high 25th home run of the season. The blast made a winner out of Jason Adam, who pitched a perfect eighth. (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Sizzling Cardinals look to remain hot in finale vs. Cubs

The St. Louis Cardinals try to extend their team-record 15-game winning streak on Sunday when they close their four-game road series against the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals (86-69) have sandwiched 8-5 victories around a 12-4 decision to win the first three games against the Cubs (67-88) at Wrigley Field. St....
Unlucky 13th: Cardinals edge Cubs in Game 1, 8-5, to extend winning streak but lose Sosa to injury

CHICAGO — The win that put these Cardinals on the brink of history may have come despite a significant loss. The hard-charging Cardinals won their 13th consecutive game by holding fast to a shrinking lead and downing the Cubs, 8-5, in Game 1 of a doubleheader Friday at Wrigley Field. The Cardinals can match the club record set in 1935 for consecutive victories with a win in the nightcap. A rousing victory that included the 30th home runs of the season from Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill turn a frightening turn in the sixth for shortstop Edmundo Sosa.
Cardinals 4, Cubs 2: Farewell to Wrigley for 2021

No matter what, I will always have a good time at Wrigley Field. It has been my home away from home for the summer for almost all my life, and it’ll always be the most beautiful place on Earth. Yes, even when the Cubs baseball is not so good, as...
St. Louis Cardinals beat Chicago Cubs 4-2

CHICAGO - Make it a very sweet 16 for the St. Louis Cardinals. Andrew Knizner scored the go-ahead run on Codi Heuer's wild pitch in the ninth inning, and the Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 for their 16th straight victory. The Cardinals' franchise-record streak is the longest in the...
Cubs manager David Ross sees Cardinals’ season comeback as an inspiration

When the Cubs and Cardinals met at Wrigley Field just before the All-Star break, both teams were under .500. Since then, they have gone in divergent paths. St. Louis, left for dead by most baseball pundits, set a franchise record with its 16th consecutive win after Sunday’s 4-2 victory over the Cubs and rocketed to a possible National League wild card spot. The way they’re playing, the Cardinals are no one’s desired opponent in the playoffs.
Hudson, O'Neill star as Cardinals beat Cubs in ninth, 4-3

There was a time not long ago that the Cardinals weren’t necessarily committed to bringing up righthander Dakota Hudson as he worked through a minor league rehabilitation option following Tommy John elbow surgery 11 months prior. Then, when they did bring him up, Hudson didn’t seem, really, to figure as a starter.
Chicago Cubs Lineup (10/3/21): Backups Galore as Mills Starts Final Game of Season

In the interest of full disclosure, I had a typo in the title that said “sharts” and almost left it because it felt way too accurate. But since I didn’t want that to be taken as me demeaning the pitcher, I fixed it. Alec Mills has been this season pretty much what he’s been throughout his time in Chicago, dependable and workmanlike. He’s been roughed up quite a bit over the last few starts, though, so he’ll have to be better this afternoon.
Cubs 3, Cardinals 2: The whiparound

Since there was a lot of important baseball Sunday afternoon that all started at about the same time, rather than give you a traditional recap of the Cubs’ 3-2 rain-shortened win over the Cardinals, I decided to keep track of when important things happened in other games (as well as in the Cubs game) and present them to you chronologically.
Let us now praise the White Sox bleachers. A world unto itself, and a little crazy this year.

The bleachers at Guaranteed Rate Field stretch from Section 160 to Section 164. Relatively minor real estate. About 2,500 seats in a ballpark that holds 40,615. I used to think of the bleachers as stretching from the Kids Zone in left field to the giant Goose Island goose in right, the length of the outfield, but technically, the bleachers are those rows of green benches in left, between the ...
