Sex assaults on campus must stop -- Karen Wagner

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway following an alleged off-campus assault at the University of Pittsburgh. According to University of Pittsburgh officials, University Police and City of Pittsburgh Police were dispatched to Forbes Avenue for a report of an indecent assault. Police say the assault occurred around 4:00 a.m. along Forbes Avenue and the victim stated they were fondled, and that the suspect fled towards Bellefield Avenue. The suspect is described by police as being approximately 5’10” to 6’0″ tall, weighing approximately 250 lbs. Police say the suspect is also described as having short hair, a scar below his left eye, and a gap between his top teeth. Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call City of Pittsburgh Police at 412-422-6520 or University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121.

1 DAY AGO