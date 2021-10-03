Readers Write: Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, Minneapolis City Question 2, 10th Ward, East Lake Street, abortion, John Hinckley Jr.

Bravo for your front-page article about Mike Elliott ("Brooklyn Center sets new threshold for arrests," Sept. 29). The Brooklyn Center mayor is a superstar. Nothing can erase the tragedy of Daunte Wright's needless death, but Elliott shows us how to begin healing.Look what he has done so far: Hours after Wright was shot on April 11, the mayor ordered release of bodycam and squad videotape. By the next day, he fired the city manager for lax supervision of police, then accepted the resignations of the officer involved and her chief. As tensions escalated, he ordered Brooklyn Center police to quit firing provocative flash-bangs and tear gas at protesters. When officers from other jurisdictions continued those confrontational measures, he worked with their supervisors to de-escalate as well. He even moved families and children in nearby apartments to hotels until the teargas cleared.Now he begins to address the root problems with de-escalation and fundamental solutions. The mayor of my beloved Minneapolis could learn from this man and the City Council working closely with him. Mike Elliott is a hero.