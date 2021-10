The Houston Texans fell, 40-0, at Buffalo in QB Davis Mills' first road start. "We couldn't keep drives alive because we really couldn't run the ball again," Head Coach David Culley said. "We couldn't get it running and then, we put ourselves in some penalty situations that put us in third-and-long. And you know, nobody's going to be good in third-and-long. We were not very good on first and second down, which put us in those third-and-longs, and we got into those third-and-longs too early because of some penalties, and we can't play that way."

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO