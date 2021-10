Oh, it feels good to be back in the arena. The cold brisk air fills the practice rink, where you're not sure how to dress. Hot outside, freezing inside. But it's all part of the introduction to a new hockey season. And with everyone back in town and camp officially having kicked off, it's time to re-introduce you all to 10 Takeaways, where every week you can read about the things I've been thinking about, behind the scenes moments, and my favorite quotes from the week.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO