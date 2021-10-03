IU Health reports decrease in COVID hospitalizations
COVID-19 hospitalizations at IU Health have begun decreasing after a surge caused by the delta variant, according to hospital officials. Overall, COVID-19 cases in Indiana have begun decreasing, with the state’s seven-day moving average dipping from 4,268 Sept. 2 to 2,824 Sept. 26. Indiana’s test positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths also are decreasing, according to the Indiana State Dept. of Health. Nationally, cases also are declining.www.youarecurrent.com
