The Giants and Dodgers’ NL West battle has been a downright slugfest all year long, as the teams with the two best records in baseball fight for the division crown. The Giants were the first team in MLB to 100 wins, but that wasn’t even enough to secure their own division — at least not yet. A team full of veterans knows never to let up, and you can expect the Giants to see this one through til the end.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO